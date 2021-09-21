The Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market is expected to grow by $ 25.47 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 11.24% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04594236/?utm_source=GNW

24% during the forecast period. Our report on the automotive electronic control unit market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the declining price of sensors, increasing electrification in vehicles and governing bodies mandating safety regulations. In addition, the declining price of sensors is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive electronic control unit market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive electronic control unit market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Safety systems

• Chassis electronics

• Powertrain

• Communication and navigation

• Entertainment



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing electrification in vehiclesas one of the prime reasons driving the automotive electronic control unit market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automotive electronic control unit market covers the following areas:

• Automotive electronic control unit market sizing

• Automotive electronic control unit market forecast

• Automotive electronic control unit market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive electronic control unit market vendors that include Aptiv Plc, Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Magna International Inc., MAHLE GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Also, the automotive electronic control unit market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04594236/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________