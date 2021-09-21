Global Spectrum Analyzer Market Forecast to 2026 with Insights by Analyzer, Offering, Frequency Range, Design, Technology, End-use Industry, and Region

Dublin, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spectrum Analyzer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global spectrum analyzer market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Market Trends

Significant growth in the electronics industry is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the widespread utilization of wireless technology across various sectors, such as automotive, telecommunications, healthcare and aerospace, is also providing a boost to the market growth.

In line with this, there is a growing demand for wireless spectrum analyzers with multi-tasking capabilities that can meet the requirements of radar lab tests and can also be used for other high-frequency applications.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of portable and hand-held spectrum analyzers, along with the widespread operation of long-term evolution (LTE) services that use the product for minimal interference and smoother communications, are creating a positive impact on the market.

Other factors, including rapid industrialization and extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of information technology (IT) and telecommunications, are projected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Advantest Corporation, Anritsu Corporation, Avcom of Virginia, B&K Precision Corporation, Cobham, Fortive Corporation, Giga-Tronics Incorporated, Keysight Technologies, National Instruments Corporation, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co, Teledyne Lecroy, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, etc.



Key Questions Answered

How has the global spectrum analyzer market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global spectrum analyzer market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the analyzer type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the offering?

What is the breakup of the market based on the frequency range?

What is the breakup of the market based on the design type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global spectrum analyzer market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Spectrum Analyzer Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Analyzer Type

6.1 Swept-Tuned Spectrum Analyzer

6.2 RF Tuning Method Analyzer

6.3 Super Heterodyne Analyzer

6.4 Vector Signal Spectrum Analyzer

6.5 Real-Time Spectrum Analyzer

6.6 Fast Fourier Transform Analyzer

6.7 Parallel Filter Analyzer

6.8 Audio Spectrum Analyzer

6.9 Others

7 Market Breakup by Offering

7.1 Hardware

7.2 Software

8 Market Breakup by Frequency Range

8.1 < 6 GHz

8.2 6GHz-18 GHz

8.3 >18GHz

9 Market Breakup by Design Type

9.1 Handheld Spectrum Analyzer

9.2 Portable Spectrum Analyzer

9.3 Benchtop Spectrum Analyzer

9.4 Others

10 Market Breakup by Technology Type

10.1 Wired

10.2 Wireless

11 Market Breakup by End-use Industry

11.1 Automotive

11.2 IT & Telecommunication

11.3 Aerospace

11.4 Defense

11.5 Medical

11.6 Electronics

11.7 Educational

11.8 Energy

11.9 Others

12 Market Breakup by Region

12.1 North America

12.2 Asia Pacific

12.3 Europe

12.4 Latin America

12.5 Middle East and Africa

13 SWOT Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Strengths

13.3 Weaknesses

13.4 Opportunities

13.5 Threats



14 Value Chain Analysis



15 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15.1 Overview

15.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

15.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

15.4 Degree of Competition

15.5 Threat of New Entrants

15.6 Threat of Substitutes



16 Price Indicators



17 Competitive Landscape

17.1 Market Structure

17.2 Key Players

17.3 Profiles of Key Players

(Company Overview, Product Portfolio, Financials, SWOT Analysis)

17.3.1 Advantest Corporation

17.3.2 Anritsu Corporation

17.3.3 Avcom of Virginia Inc.

17.3.4 B&K Precision Corporation

17.3.5 Cobham PLC

17.3.6 Fortive Corporation

17.3.7 Giga-Tronics Incorporated

17.3.8 Keysight Technologies Inc.

17.3.9 National Instruments Corporation

17.3.10 Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG

17.3.11 Teledyne Lecroy Inc.

17.3.12 Yokogawa Electric Corporation



