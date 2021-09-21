Global Spectrum Analyzer Market Forecast to 2026 with Insights by Analyzer, Offering, Frequency Range, Design, Technology, End-use Industry, and Region

Dublin, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spectrum Analyzer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global spectrum analyzer market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026.
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Market Trends
Significant growth in the electronics industry is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the widespread utilization of wireless technology across various sectors, such as automotive, telecommunications, healthcare and aerospace, is also providing a boost to the market growth.
In line with this, there is a growing demand for wireless spectrum analyzers with multi-tasking capabilities that can meet the requirements of radar lab tests and can also be used for other high-frequency applications.
Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of portable and hand-held spectrum analyzers, along with the widespread operation of long-term evolution (LTE) services that use the product for minimal interference and smoother communications, are creating a positive impact on the market.
Other factors, including rapid industrialization and extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of information technology (IT) and telecommunications, are projected to drive the market further.
Competitive Landscape
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Advantest Corporation, Anritsu Corporation, Avcom of Virginia, B&K Precision Corporation, Cobham, Fortive Corporation, Giga-Tronics Incorporated, Keysight Technologies, National Instruments Corporation, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co, Teledyne Lecroy, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, etc.
Key Questions Answered
- How has the global spectrum analyzer market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global spectrum analyzer market?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the analyzer type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the offering?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the frequency range?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the design type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the technology type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global spectrum analyzer market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Spectrum Analyzer Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Analyzer Type
6.1 Swept-Tuned Spectrum Analyzer
6.2 RF Tuning Method Analyzer
6.3 Super Heterodyne Analyzer
6.4 Vector Signal Spectrum Analyzer
6.5 Real-Time Spectrum Analyzer
6.6 Fast Fourier Transform Analyzer
6.7 Parallel Filter Analyzer
6.8 Audio Spectrum Analyzer
6.9 Others
7 Market Breakup by Offering
7.1 Hardware
7.2 Software
8 Market Breakup by Frequency Range
8.1 < 6 GHz
8.2 6GHz-18 GHz
8.3 >18GHz
9 Market Breakup by Design Type
9.1 Handheld Spectrum Analyzer
9.2 Portable Spectrum Analyzer
9.3 Benchtop Spectrum Analyzer
9.4 Others
10 Market Breakup by Technology Type
10.1 Wired
10.2 Wireless
11 Market Breakup by End-use Industry
11.1 Automotive
11.2 IT & Telecommunication
11.3 Aerospace
11.4 Defense
11.5 Medical
11.6 Electronics
11.7 Educational
11.8 Energy
11.9 Others
12 Market Breakup by Region
12.1 North America
12.2 Asia Pacific
12.3 Europe
12.4 Latin America
12.5 Middle East and Africa
13 SWOT Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Strengths
13.3 Weaknesses
13.4 Opportunities
13.5 Threats
14 Value Chain Analysis
15 Porters Five Forces Analysis
15.1 Overview
15.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
15.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
15.4 Degree of Competition
15.5 Threat of New Entrants
15.6 Threat of Substitutes
16 Price Indicators
17 Competitive Landscape
17.1 Market Structure
17.2 Key Players
17.3 Profiles of Key Players
(Company Overview, Product Portfolio, Financials, SWOT Analysis)
17.3.1 Advantest Corporation
17.3.2 Anritsu Corporation
17.3.3 Avcom of Virginia Inc.
17.3.4 B&K Precision Corporation
17.3.5 Cobham PLC
17.3.6 Fortive Corporation
17.3.7 Giga-Tronics Incorporated
17.3.8 Keysight Technologies Inc.
17.3.9 National Instruments Corporation
17.3.10 Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG
17.3.11 Teledyne Lecroy Inc.
17.3.12 Yokogawa Electric Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/51gttp