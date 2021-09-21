New Report Shows Improved Rates of Diagnosis Utilizing Tech from Sotera Wireless

San Diego, CA, United States, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sotera Wireless Inc announces a new report was published in the British Journal of Anaesthesia. ViSi Mobile from Sotera Wireless is a patient monitoring device which was utilized by Cleveland Clinic in the report. The device provided advanced monitoring of patients’ vital signs to enable early detection and intervention by medical staff.

Postoperative hypotension and hypoxaemia are common and often unrecognized. With intermittent nursing vital signs, hypotensive or hypoxaemic episodes might be missed because they occur between scheduled measurements, or because the process of taking vital signs arouses patients and temporarily improves arterial blood pressure and ventilation.

A summary of details can be found at: https://www.soterawireless.com/british-journal-of-anaesthesia_cleveland_clinic_june2021

A new report published in the British Journal of Anaesthesia’s (BJA) highlights some key statistical research regarding patient outcomes. The study points to improved rates of diagnosis and treatment success resulting from the use of ViSi Mobile’s technology in general care settings.

According to the NCBI, respiratory rate, blood pressure, oxygen saturation, and temperature are regarded as essential elements of monitoring hospitalized patients. While it is widely accepted that changes to these vital signs will precede any clinical deterioration, medical facilities often lack the manpower or equipment to check these markers frequently enough to spot irregularities in a timely fashion.

The study published in the BJA reveals that conditions such as postoperative hypotension and hypoxemia, although common, often go unrecognized owing to intermittent checking of vital signs. The continuous monitoring offered by ViSi Mobile ensures that hemodynamic and ventilatory disturbances are picked up in time to allow clinicians to pre-empt critical events.

In an assessment of 782 patients at the Cleveland Clinic, 79% of hypotensive episodes did not occur within 10 minutes of a nursing assessment. 82% of desaturation episodes were also missed due to the sparsity of vital sign checks, making a device like ViSi Mobile an invaluable tool for medical staff.

ViSi Mobile keeps clinicians connected to their patients, ensuring they are kept abreast of any changes in their condition whether on the ward or in transit. The device features sensors that are placed on the body without restricting patient movement. The technology delivers accurate readings of heart rate, pulse rate, and respiratory rate, as well as skin temperature, ECGs, posture assessment, arrhythmias, and fall detection.

About Sotera Wireless

Led by experienced medical technology developer Dr. Devin McCombie, the company has been operating from its headquarters in San Diego, CA since 2004.

A spokesperson says, “ViSi Mobile is a comprehensive system, designed to enhance patient safety through early detection of deterioration.”

The release of the study in the BJA affirms ViSi Mobile’s importance as a vital tool in positive patient outcomes.

Website: http://www.soterawireless.com