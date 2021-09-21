The Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market is expected to grow by $ 10.11 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of almost 20% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04594190/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the building integrated photovoltaics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand to reduce energy costs and the growing requirement for energy certifications. In addition, the rising demand to reduce energy costs is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The building integrated photovoltaics market analysis includes end-user and type segments and geographic landscape.



The building integrated photovoltaics market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Commercial

• Residential

• Industrial



By Type

• Crystalline panel

• Thin-film panel



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increasing solar energy consumption and installation as one of the prime reasons driving the building integrated photovoltaics market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on building integrated photovoltaics market covers the following areas:

• Building integrated photovoltaics market sizing

• Building integrated photovoltaics market forecast

• Building integrated photovoltaics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading building integrated photovoltaics market vendors that include Canadian Solar Inc., First Solar Inc., Heliatek GmbH, KYOCERA Corp., Meyer Burger Technology AG, Sharp Corp., Trina Solar Co. Ltd., United Solar Ovonic Inc., Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd., and Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd. Also, the building integrated photovoltaics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



