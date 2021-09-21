The Global Dental Practice Management Software Market is expected to grow by $ 984.39 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 9.31% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dental Practice Management Software Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04483592/?utm_source=GNW

31% during the forecast period. Our report on the dental practice management software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing need to maximize chair time utilization, growing demand for dental practice optimization, and the increasing number of DSOs supporting dental practices. In addition, the increasing need to maximize chair time utilization is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The dental practice management software market analysis includes end-user and deployment segments and geographic landscape.



The dental practice management software market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Corporate dental practices

• DMSO

• Non-profit dental practices

• Individual full-time dentists



By Deployment

• On-premises

• Cloud-based



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increasing focus on detailed and customized reporting as one of the prime reasons driving the dental practice management software market growth during the next few years. Also, the use of data analytics and business intelligence in dental practice management software and increasing integration of digital imaging with dental practice management software will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on dental practice management software market covers the following areas:

• Dental practice management software market sizing

• Dental practice management software market forecast

• Dental practice management software market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading dental practice management software market vendors that include ABELSoft Inc., ACE Dental, Carestream Dental LLC, Curve Dental LLC, Datacon Dental Systems, DentiMax, Henry Schein Inc., MacPractice, MOGO Inc., and Practice Web Inc. Also, the dental practice management software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

