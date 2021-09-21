The Global Digital X-Ray Systems Market is expected to grow by $ 7.06 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital X-Ray Systems Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04143811/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the digital x-ray systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by wide-ranging applications of DR and increased need for early diagnosis and preventive medicine. In addition, wide-ranging applications of DR is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The digital x-ray systems market analysis includes technology, product, and application segments and geographic landscape.



The digital x-ray systems market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• DR

• CR



By Product

• Stationary digital X-ray systems

• Portable digital X-ray systems



By Application

• Interventional X-ray

• Mammography

• Fluoroscopy

• Dental X-ray

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the growing importance of tele-imaging as one of the prime reasons driving the digital x-ray systems market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital x-ray systems market vendors that include ACTEON Group, Agfa Gevaert NV, Canon Inc., Carestream Health Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., KaVo Dental GmbH, Koninklijke Philips NV, and Siemens AG. Also, the digital x-ray systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

