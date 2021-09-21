Garden Grove CA 401K Plans – Small Business Retirement Benchmark Report Released

Anaheim, United States, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

With the new report, business owners can find out how to contribute to their employees’ long-term financial well-being while reducing costs by as much as thirty percent and saving thousands of dollars in fees.

The newly released report can help them to quickly ensure that their 401K plans are on par with those of peers in their industry. With the report, the firm can provide feedback within a day on factors such as investment performance, employee turnover, and administrative costs.

It is important for small business owners to provide their employees with industry-competitive 401K plans not only as a way of ensuring that their work is fairly valued in terms of the industry, but also to help employees build long-term financial security. By equitably contributing to their employees’ retirement accounts, employers build trust with their workforce, encourage them to contribute, and safeguard their ability to do so into the future.

This benchmark report from SK Capital Wealth Management can help businesses save thousands of dollars in hidden fees on their 401K plans, with a guaranteed thirty percent cost reduction.

As an independent wealth management firm, SK Capital is able to work closely with clients to offer its expertise and help them create a clear pathway to their investment goals.

SK Capital’s independence also means the firm is legally responsible to work in the best interest of its clients. The firm’s fee-only structure precludes commissions and hidden charges for its work. Instead, it has a tier-based “asset under-management” fee model.

With its new benchmark report on 401K plans, SK Capital Wealth Management continues its commitment to providing timely, trusted, customized guidance for small business owners who want the best competitive 401K plans for their employees while mitigating their risks.

A spokesperson has said: “At SK Capital, we offer personalized wealth management services that include objective advice and modern strategies to people nationwide. The actions you take now with your wealth can impact your future financial goals.”

