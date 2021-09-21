Certell’s Poptential™ Wins Two Awards

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certell, Inc., a nonprofit online curriculum developer, announced its Poptential™ digital social studies courses have been recognized with awards from two leading edtech organizations: Tech&Learning and Tech Edvocate.



Poptential is a family of free social studies courses that pair pop culture media with engaging digital storytelling for effective, dynamic learning by today’s digital native students. Courses are available for U.S. History, World History, Government/Civics and Economics.

Poptential won the 2021 Tech&Learning Awards of Excellence, “The Best Tools for Back to School.” Winning products and services were chosen for their versatility, compatibility, value, and ability to help schools solve challenges and support continuous instruction.

Poptential also was a finalist in the 2021 Tech Edvocate Awards for Best Lesson Planning App or Tool. Finalists were selected by a panel comprised of edtech thought leaders, teachers, administrators and parents.

“Teachers and students have validated that using popular culture to teach social studies results in more engaged students and better learning,” said Fred Fransen, CEO of Certell, Inc. “We are grateful now to also have the important recognition of Tech&Learning and Tech Edvocate, which will broaden our exposure to teachers seeking alternatives to printed textbooks and traditional curriculum.”

Poptential courses include everything instructors need to teach a subject, digitally accessible in one place, including lessons, ebooks, bell ringers, quizzes and tests, as well as pop culture media to make lessons interesting and relatable to students. Courses are standards based and developed by social studies teachers.

Content is available via Certell’s PostPossible™ platform, which allows students to access lessons even in poor bandwidth environments. PostPossible also gives teachers and administrators realtime analytics on student learning to help teachers refine lessons and better understand the progress of individual students.

Poptential courses are available free at www.certell.org.

About Certell, Inc.

Certell is a 501(c)3 nonprofit whose mission is to create informed and engaged citizens by supporting innovative teachers who are disrupting the traditional civic education system. Certell is the creator of Poptential, a family of free social studies courses that pair pop culture media with engaging digital storytelling for effective, dynamic learning. Poptential is used by teachers in all 50 states, and has been named a 2021 Tech&Learning Best Tool for Back to School and is a 2021 Tech Edvocate finalist. For more information, go to certell.org or on Twitter @CertellOrg.

