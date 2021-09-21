Following the Successful Launch of Else Kid’s Complete Nutrition Shakes, Else Launches New Flavors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (BABY.V) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company") the Plant-Based baby, toddler and children nutrition company, today announced the launch of two new flavors of its Complete Nutrition Shakes for Kids - Banana Chia and Mango Chia - giving parents even more sustainable, clean label, whole food based options. Made from whole food, clean ingredients, including organic almonds, buckwheat and tapioca, which account for 95 percent of the ingredients, Else Complete Nutrition Shakes for Kids are packed with nutrients, free from dairy, soy, gluten free and contain 50 percent less sugar than other options available in the market.



“When it comes to teaching kids healthy habits, providing unique options that are not only healthy, but taste delicious is vital in getting them interested and open to trying new flavors and foods,” said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else Nutrition. “We’ve been delighted by the great response and rapidly growing sales of our Kid’s products online so far and adding these two nutritious products will further extend this growth.”

The two new flavors, which join the successful launch of the Vanilla and Chocolate products, account for 25% of total sales on the Company’s e-store, were carefully curated by Else Nutrition’s team of scientists and developers. Chia seeds pack a nutritional punch, delivering a healthy dose of antioxidants, protein, fiber, prebiotics, calcium and manganese, while banana and mango offer a multitude of beneficial nutrients as well.

Since launching its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, which won the Good Housekeeping Parenting Award for 2021, the brand has received over whelming powerful testimonials and reviews from moms. It has gained national retailer support through Sprouts Farmers Market, achieved 40% quarter over quarter online revenue growth (Q2 vs Q1), becoming the #1 Best Seller on Amazon in Fall of 2020 in the New Baby & Toddler Formula products Category. With an expansive vision that goes far beyond supporting families and nourishing kids, Else will be releasing additional Plant-Based products for babies ages six months and older later this Fall.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. Else Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers was recently ranked as the #1 Top seller in the baby and toddler formula category on Amazon. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly traded company, listed as TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QX board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else's Executives includes leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition Societies, and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium.

For more information, visit: elsenutrition.com or @elsenutrition on Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact

Erin Jundef

Brilliant PR

Erinj@brilliantprm.com

For more information, contact:

Mrs. Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO, Co-Founder & Director

ELSE Nutrition Holdings Inc.

E: hamutaly@elsenutrition.com

P: +972(0)3-6445095

Mr. Sokhie Puar, Lead Director of Else Nutrition

Email: sokhiep@elsenutrition.com

P : 604-603-7787

TSX Venture Exchange

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “will” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements with respect to the anticipated dates for filing the Company’s financial disclosure documents. Such forward-looking statements reflect current estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which are based on management’s perception of current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. No assurance can be given that the foregoing will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements made in this press release assume, among others, the expectation that there will be no interruptions or supply chain failures as a result of COVID 19 and that the manufacturing, broker and supply logistic agreement with the Company do not terminate. Actual results may differ from the estimates, beliefs and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s expectations only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a71f1d20-4135-49bb-8a3b-a3927d4ee8f5