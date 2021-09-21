Ketamine One Signs LOI with Veteran Services USA to Open Therapy Center

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KetamineOne Capital Limited (“Ketamine One” or the “Company”) (NEO: MEDI) (OTC: KONEF) (Frankfurt: MY0), a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that it has recently signed a non-binding letter of interest (“LOI”) with Veteran Services USA (“VSUSA”) to lease approximately 5,000 square feet of space over an initial term of five years (the “Lease”) in Blue Island, Illinois (the “Blue Island Therapy Center”).



Located in the former MetroSouth Medical Center, the Blue Island Therapy Center is being planned to be part of a larger medical complex. Ketamine One will leverage its experience in ketamine-assisted therapies and innovative treatments, including integrating immersive virtual reality, towards creating a first-of-its-kind healing experience specifically for veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (“PTSD”) and other trauma-related challenges.

Pursuant to the LOI, Ketamine One will provide ketamine assisted therapy in other properties in the Veteran Services USA portfolio. The Company will be working with Veteran Services USA to identify further clinic locations for Ketamine One to develop within the growing network of Veteran Services USA properties.

“We are very proud to be part of an important project such as this with Veteran Services USA, which will allow Ketamine One to showcase its innovative approach to care and treatment by addressing veterans’ unique needs. Given that between 11-20% of who served in Afghanistan, Iraq or Vietnam have PTSD in a given year, according to the US Department of Veterans Affairs, our Company sees an immediate need for its services and has a special opportunity to help heal countless veterans,” said Adam Deffett, Interim CEO of Ketamine One. “The Blue Island Therapy Center provides Ketamine One with another opportunity to demonstrate the broad application of its mental health platform as the Company continues to grow its operational footprint and aggregate medical clinics across North America,” added Mr. Deffett.

Additionally, the Company announces that it and Illumma LLC have mutually agreed to terminate the non-binding letter of intent previously announced on September 8, 2021. Ketamine One remains active in evaluating the acquisition of clinic assets in several US states and is focused on growing its network of existing clinics across North America.

ABOUT VETERAN SERVICES USA

Veteran Services USA (VSUSA) empowers Veterans and Seniors by offering services designed to build successful life transitions with access to workforce and independent housing; health services; and social service programs in communities across the United States. For transitioning Service Members, Veterans & Families, VSUSA seeks to provide educational programs featuring innovative training, counseling, and career connections through robust public-private partnerships, applying proven community and strength-based approaches to building resilience, treating trauma, and preventing suicide.

ABOUT KETAMINE ONE

KetamineOne Capital Limited (formerly Myconic Capital Corp.) (NEO: MEDI) is a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments. It is working to provide the critical infrastructure needed to develop and deliver breakthrough mental health treatments. Currently, Ketamine One has a network of 15 clinics across North America, with plans to further consolidate the highly fragmented industry. The recent addition of KGK Science Inc. as the Company’s contract research division also places the company at the forefront of premium clinical research based on its 23-year history and extensive experience in pharmaceuticals, cannabis, and the emerging psychedelic medicine industries. As a collective enterprise, Ketamine One is dedicated to helping solve the growing need for safe and accessible mental health therapy.

