Amtrak Police and Operation Lifesaver Mobilize “Operation Clear Track” to Reduce Preventable Deaths and Injuries Near Railroad Tracks and Trains

Washington, D.C., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amtrak Police and Operation Lifesaver Inc. (OLI), the national rail safety education non-profit, are joining with law enforcement and other first responders across the U.S. for “Operation Clear Track,” the single largest rail safety initiative in the U.S. This fifth annual initiative takes place during Rail Safety Week, observed September 20-26 in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. The goal of Operation Clear Track and Rail Safety Week is to raise awareness of the importance of making safe choices near railroad tracks and trains.

“Operation Clear Track is an important annual initiative to help save lives and keep our communities safe,” said Amtrak Chief of Police D. Samuel Dotson.

In the U.S., every 3 hours a vehicle or person is struck by a train,” said Operation Lifesaver, Inc. Executive Director Rachel Maleh. “Together, we can help stop track tragedies.”

During “Operation Clear Track,” law enforcement representatives report to high-incident railroad grade crossings in various locations. Once onsite, law enforcement officials share safety tips and enforce crossing and trespassing laws as well as write citations and warnings to violators.

State Operation Lifesaver programs across the U.S. and their partners in the first response community participate in Operation Clear Track and other Rail Safety Week events to reduce these incidents and empower the state’s residents to keep themselves safe near tracks and trains. This collaborative railroad safety initiative is one of several events scheduled during Rail Safety Week.

For more information on railroad safety, visit oli.org and stayoffthetracks.org.

About Operation Lifesaver

Operation Lifesaver is a nonprofit public safety education and awareness organization dedicated to reducing collisions, fatalities and injuries at highway-rail crossings and preventing trespassing on or near railroad tracks. A national network of trained volunteers gives free presentations on rail safety and a public awareness campaign, “See Tracks? Think Train!” provides tips and statistics to encourage safe behavior near the tracks. Learn more about Rail Safety Week; follow OLI on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube.

About Amtrak®

For 50 years, Amtrak has connected America and transformed transportation by modernizing train travel and building for the future. Amtrak will continue to play an important role in the national transportation network for the next 50 years and beyond by operating a safe, environmentally efficient and fiscally responsible business by providing travelers with an experience that sets a new standard. Book travel, check train status, access your eTicket and more through the Amtrak app. Learn more at Amtrak.com and connect with us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

