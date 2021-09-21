InFlight Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

EASTHAMPTON, Mass., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InFlight Corporation, the award-winning employee experience platform enabling organizations to do more with existing software investments, today announced that it has successfully completed the System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 2 audit, following the company’s successful SOC 2 Type 1 certification announced earlier this year. The SOC 2 Type 2 certification further validates InFlight’s information security standards in accordance with the American Institute for Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) applicable Trust Services Principles and Criteria.



“We’re extremely proud of this achievement,” said Annu Dawar, Chief Operating Officer at InFlight. “In today’s hybrid world of work, InFlight knows how important information security has become with companies relying on outside vendors to perform critical business functions. Completing the SOC 2 Type 2 examination process speaks to our ongoing commitment to the security, availability, and integrity of InFlight solutions, and our clients can feel confident that we are taking every measure to ensure the privacy of their data.”

After receiving its SOC 2 Type 1 certification in December 2020, InFlight proceeded to meet Type 2 requirements. Compliance with SOC 2 Type 2 involves the maintenance of rigorous information security standards over time to ensure sensitive data is consistently handled securely. InFlight worked with Armanino LLP to validate that the company’s policies, workflows, and procedures met or exceeded the principles established by AICPA.

InFlight’s SOC 2 Type 2 report is available to clients and prospective clients upon request.

About InFlight

To survive and thrive, organizations must be efficient and find ways to do more with less. By optimizing existing software investments, the InFlight Employee Experience Platform (EXP) recognizes and resolves productivity bottlenecks and enhances the digital experience provided by enterprise applications, removing friction for candidates and employees. InFlight EXP uses analytics to identify, quantify, and solve for user experience challenges, increasing user adoption, reducing costly training and support requirements, and dramatically streamlining workflows for existing HCM, ATS, financials, and other applications. To learn how InFlight can help your organization, visit www.inflightintegration.com.