NEWRACOM Introduces First Wi-Fi HaLow Sensor Solution

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEWRACOM, a fabless semiconductor company and supplier of IoT-enabled Wi-Fi SoCs, today announced the world's first demonstration of Wi-Fi HaLow-enabled sensor networking at Sensors Expo 2021 on September 22-23, 2021, in San Jose, California.

Sensors Expo has a 36-year history of presenting the newest and most innovative technologies that define the future of sensors and the IoT industry. NEWRACOM showcases how Wi-Fi HaLow-enabled sensors and other IoT devices can communicate reliably and efficiently at Booth No. 1041 at McEnery Convention Center.

The Wi-Fi HaLow sensor network, powered by NRC7292 System-on-Chip from NEWRACOM, is used in home and industrial sensor nodes to monitor process changes and relevant ambient condition. Real-time information gathered from sensors yields better control and decisions to improve the condition of home and industrial process yields. Particularly, in factories, refineries and agricultural applications using thousands of sensors spread across large distances, Wi-Fi HaLow has the capacity to connect these devices in a secure, low-latency, and affordable network. Wi-Fi HaLow architecture is star-oriented to establish longer distance connections while offering wider choices in data rates and power consumption profiles than existing connectivity technologies.

The Wi-Fi HaLow SoC, NRC7292 is fully compliant with the IEEE 802.11ah standard operating in the Sub 1GHz license-exempt band. It delivers ultra-low power, long-range connectivity, penetration through obstacles, and reliable data throughput that other IoT technology options promise, but with the added benefit of native IP support, easier network integration, and enhanced security. Based on these benefits, NRC7292 is the most well-rounded solution for various IoT needs, including smart homes/cities, surveillance systems, industrial process control, logistics and asset management, retail labels, building automation, agriculture, and environmental sensors.

"NEWRACOM is positioned as a real contender in the quickly expanding sensor and IoT markets," said Zac Freeman, VP of Marketing & Sales in NEWRACOM. "The world's first Wi-Fi HaLow SoC, NRC7292, enables the creation of unprecedented new IoT applications and reinvigorates existing IoT applications with optimized range, throughput, and power consumption."

About NEWRACOM

NEWRACOM, Inc., located in Lake Forest, CA, U.S. has rapidly become a leading developer and supplier of IoT-enabled wireless connectivity chipsets. We specialize in providing a broad range of Wi-Fi (IEEE 802.11ah and IEEE 802.11b/g/n/ac/ax) that cover various connectivity needs in our lives. With our extensive and diverse Wi-Fi solutions, NEWRACOM enables customers with a "one-stop shop," offering a comprehensive solution that can serve multiple IoT applications including Smart Grid, Wearables, Smart Home and Office, Healthcare, and Industrial Automation. For more information, please visit online at http://www.newracom.com.

About NRC7292

NRC7292 is the world's first and sole commercial Wi-Fi HaLow SoC compliant with the IEEE 802.11ah standard. Operating in the Sub 1GHz license-exempt band, it offers a greater range up to 1 mile (1.6km) over 2.4GHz and 5GHz technologies. 1/2/4MHz channel widths with optional short guard interval (SGI) yield 150 Kbps to 15 Mbps PHY throughput which can support low-rate sensors to high-rate surveillance camera applications. The protocol's power-saving mechanisms such as a longer sleep mode greatly reduces power consumption and hence increase battery life.

