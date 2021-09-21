Giatec®'s New SmartHub™ Remote Monitoring Device Gives Users Easy Access to Concrete Data Anytime, Anywhere

OTTAWA, Ontario, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giatec®, world leader in concrete testing technologies, has announced the release of the newest generation of their SmartHub™ remote monitoring device. SmartHub works in conjunction with Giatec's award-winning SmartRock® wireless sensors for accurate concrete temperature, temperature differential, and strength monitoring.

With the SmartHub, data can be collected remotely, eliminating the need to be on the jobsite to monitor the hardening of concrete. This allows users and their teams to not only optimize their project schedules by eliminating unnecessary time, money, and labor costs associated with collecting and analyzing concrete data, but also take advantage of the upgraded plug-and-play feature for effortless installation.

"I was pleasantly surprised with the SmartHub's instant set up. It took no time to just plug in, turn on, and my sensors updated instantly", says Walter H. Flood, IV, Project Manager / Vice President, Flood Testing Labs, a Chicago materials testing company.

The SmartHub device works by automatically collecting concrete data recorded by wireless SmartRock sensors and uploading it to the Giatec 360™ cloud via LTE connection where it is synced to the team's mobile devices in the SmartRock app. The Giatec 360 alert system sends smart notifications to users' mobile devices, letting them know when their concrete has reached specified temperature or strength thresholds. With real-time information, users know when their project is ready to move on to the next phase in the construction process, allowing them to easily optimize their schedule.

SmartHub was created for SmartRock, the most widely used wireless concrete sensor, currently being implemented in over 8,000 construction projects across 80 countries worldwide. As the first truly wireless sensor introduced to the market in 2015, SmartRock is the leading concrete maturity sensor for accurate monitoring of concrete curing and hardening. Unlike time-consuming and error-prone break tests, or cumbersome wired sensors, Giatec's patented maturity sensor uses a highly accurate ASTM-approved testing method. Together with the Giatec 360 platform, and SmartHub remote monitoring system, this has enabled faster, safer, and more economical concrete construction.

Giatec is a global company revolutionizing the construction industry by bringing smart testing technologies and real-time data collection to the forefront of every jobsite. Giatec's suite of hardware & software products has leveraged advanced technologies such as; AI, and Internet of Things (IoT), including; wireless concrete sensors, mobile apps, and advanced non-destructive technologies (NDT) to drive innovation throughout concrete's lifecycle and reduce concrete's carbon footprint. For more information visit www.giatec.ca.

