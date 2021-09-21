Wixom, Michigan, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Battery Solutions’ is honored to be featured in a new publication ‘300 Years of Leadership and Innovation’ as a global leader in battery recycling. Battery recycling’s role in the field of sustainability has exponentially grown and is a true contributor to the circular economy model.

Battery recycling’s evolution is attributed to awareness, education, commitment to a more holistic sustainability approach and innovative of battery chemistry designs enabling new technology. Battery Solutions recycles over 60 million pounds of batteries a year, and that number keeps growing along with their service offerings. Over 99% of all automotive batteries in the US are recycled and part of their output of their recycling helps contribute to make new batteries, but there is a wide range of other various battery chemistries being used in the marketplace.

“Many people don’t know how battery recycling contributes to the circular economy, and a great example of this is how we take spent alkaline batteries and use part of the output for fertilizer” says Thomas Bjarnmark, Chief Executive Officer of Battery Solutions.

Alkaline and zinc-carbon batteries are recycled at Battery Solutions’ Wixom, Michigan facility. There are three main outputs, one of which is a zinc and manganese concentrate (ZMC). The concentrate is then used as a micronutrient in fertilizer for produce such as corn and soybeans. Zinc has a critical role to play as a micronutrient in the human body, a deficiency in this can cause a wide range of issues. Groups like Battery Solutions focused on finding innovative ways to recycle, reuse and reduce in the sustainable world of end-of-life batteries.

“It is a true honor to be featured in such a publication” said Bjarnmark. This series is featuring a wide range of world contributors and innovators in sustainability. The History or Parliament Trust – one of the most respected and authoritative research projects in British history – is delighted to be launching a 300 Years of Leadership and Innovation in September 2021.

