KEM STUDIO’s noise-canceling panel system, Tempo, honored with awards from Fast Company, IDSA, and Core 77

KEM STUDIO , a design firm fusing architecture and industrial design, celebrates innovation and design awards from Fast Company, IDSA, and Core 77 for Tempo. Tempo is a modular wall and ceiling baffle system that improves acoustics but also functions as art in residential, commercial, and education interiors. Industry design awards earned by Tempo include:



Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards - One of the most sought-after design awards in the industry, Innovation by Design honors creative work at the intersection of design, business, and innovation. Tempo received an honorable mention in the Workplace category.

- One of the most sought-after design awards in the industry, Innovation by Design honors creative work at the intersection of design, business, and innovation. Tempo received an honorable mention in the Workplace category. IDSA IDEA Award - Each year, the Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA) presents the International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA) to recognize products and services that encourage, inspire, and push the design industry forward. Tempo is an IDEA winner and will be honored in the IDEA 2021 Ceremony on September 21 at 4 pm ET.

- Each year, the Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA) presents the International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA) to recognize products and services that encourage, inspire, and push the design industry forward. Tempo is an IDEA winner and will be honored in the on September 21 at 4 pm ET. Core 77 Design Award – Recognizing excellence in all areas of design enterprise, the Core77 Design Awards annually celebrate the richness of the design profession as well as the insight and perseverance of its practitioners. Tempo received a Notable award in the Furniture & Lighting category.



Tempo, designed for Loftwall

KEM STUDIO designed Tempo for Loftwall , the manufacturer of colorful and flexible privacy solutions that bring spaces to life. KEM STUDIO has also designed Loftwall’s Hide and Parallel .

Before Tempo, acoustic ceiling systems and wall systems had been overly complex to install, purchase, and there has never been one system that works on the ceiling and wall. Tempo is the first baffle system that uses the same modules for the ceiling and wall. With twelve different modules offered in six colors, the combinations are almost endless, allowing each designer to simply create unique installations depending on the style of the space and its acoustic requirements.

Tempo and Parallel will be shown at NeoCon , in Chicago from October 4-6, in Loftwall’s showroom, 1123A.

See video of a Tempo installation

Get all the details + purchase from Loftwall

About KEM STUDIO

KEM STUDIO believes the fusion of architecture and industrial design is a natural extension of their underlying design philosophy – Better Design Better Living™ – making design more approachable, livable, and necessary in our lives. KEM STUDIO works with a variety of clients on diverse projects. These include residential, commercial, and cultural architecture with public and private entities and industrial design projects with companies like Airstream, Martin Logan, Shred Ready, Adobe, Landscape Forms, and Herman Miller.



Visit KEM STUDIO at www.kemstudio.com

