Global $957 Billion Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Markets to 2028: Increasing Investment and Funding Programs

The global pharmaceutical manufacturing market size is expected to reach USD 957.59 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 11.34%

The presence of supportive regulatory legislations, patentability norms, and high funding and investments in the pharmaceutical industry are anticipated to drive market growth. In addition, the broadening of preventive care has created significant opportunities in the market.



The high burden of diseases, economic growth leading to a rise in disposable incomes, improvements in healthcare infrastructure, better healthcare financing, and a rise in the geriatric population have spurred the demand for pharmaceutical manufacturing techniques in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

These factors have also prompted many individuals to use medications to improve their quality of life and wellness. In addition, the emergence of new pandemics, viruses, and drug-resistant infections has provided potential avenues for pharmaceutical manufacturers to accelerate their drug production.



Several drug developers have shifted their preferences towards continuous manufacturing approaches to minimize production costs, overcome medicine shortages, and improve efficiencies.

For instance, in March 2021, CONTINUUS Pharmaceuticals announced the construction of the first GMP facility using continuous manufacturing equipment. The company has received a contract from the U.S. government for the production of finished dosage forms and critical APIs.

North America accounted for the highest revenue share in 2029 as the U.S. market represents the largest pharmaceutical industry with a substantial number of drug manufacturers.



Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market Report Highlights

Conventional drug manufacturing captured a significant revenue share in 2020 owing to the high penetration of small molecules in terms of usage. An increasing number of regulatory approvals has also positively impacted the segment growth

Outsource drug development accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 due to continuous efforts undertaken by the key service providers to expand their production capacities

The Over-the-Counter (OTC) medicines segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 due to the continuous transition from prescription to OTC. This shift from prescription medicines to OTC medicines has potentially benefitted the patients both financially and in terms of better health

The children & adolescents segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 due to the presence of supportive government initiatives that encourage pediatric studies. The Pediatric Research Equity Act and Best Practices for Children Act are among the few initiatives of the FDA that focus on the development of drugs for children

The retail sale channel segment held the maximum revenue share as a large percentage of individuals use a retail pharmacy as their one-stop-shop for pharmaceutical products

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping for Route of Administration, 2020

3.2 Pharmaceutical Manufacturing: Pipeline Analysis

3.3 Pharmaceutical Manufacturing: Medicine Usage and Spending

3.4 Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market: Impact of COVID-19 Infection

3.4.1 Effects On Supply Chain

3.4.2 Distribution And Logistics Concerns

3.4.3 Pharma Research Into COVID-19

3.5 Pharmaceutical Manufacturing: Regulatory Framework

3.5.1 Regulatory Framework In the U.S.

3.5.2 Regulatory Framework in the Europe

3.5.3 Regulatory Framework in China

3.5.4 Regulatory Framework in India

3.5.5 Regulatory Framework in Brazil

3.6 Market Dynamics

3.6.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.6.1.1 Rise in pharmaceutical R&D spending

3.6.1.2 Advancements in pharmaceutical manufacturing technologies

3.6.1.3 Rise in focus toward healthcare needs in emerging nations

3.6.1.4 increase in geriatric population and incidence of chronic disorders

3.6.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.6.2.1 Patent expiration of most profitable drugs

3.6.2.2 Pricing pressures on bio/pharmaceutical companies

3.6.3 Market Challenge Analysis

3.6.3.1 Challenges pertaining pharma supply chain

3.6.3.2 Lack of skilled professionals

3.6.4 Market Opportunity Analysis

3.6.4.1 Increase in number of clinical trials

3.6.4.2 increasing Investment and funding programs in pharmaceutical manufacturing industry

3.7 Business Environment Analysis

3.8 Market Strategic Alliances

3.9 Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4 Molecule Type Business Analysis

4.1 Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market: Molecule Type Movement Analysis

4.2 Biologics & Biosimilars (Large Molecules)

4.3 Conventional Drugs (Small Molecules)



Chapter 5 Drug Development Type Business Analysis

5.1 Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market: Drug Development Type Movement Analysis

5.2 In-house

5.3 Outsource



Chapter 6 Formulation Business Analysis

6.1 Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market: Formulation Movement Analysis

6.2 Tablets

6.3 Capsules

6.4 Injectable

6.5 Sprays

6.6 Suspensions

6.7 Powders



Chapter 7 Routes Of Administration Business Analysis

7.1 Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market: Routes of Administration Movement Analysis

7.2 Oral

7.3 Topical

7.4 Parenteral

7.5 Inhalations



Chapter 8 Therapy Area Business Analysis

8.1 Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market: Therapy Area Movement Analysis

8.2 Cardiovascular Diseases

8.3 Pain

8.4 Diabetes

8.5 Cancer

8.6 Respiratory Diseases



Chapter 9 Prescription Business Analysis

9.1 Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market: Prescription Movement Analysis

9.2 Prescription Medicines

9.3 Over-the-Counter (OTC) Medicines



Chapter 10 Age Type Business Analysis

10.1 Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market: Age Type Movement Analysis

10.2 Children & Adolescents

10.3 Adults

10.4 Geriatric



Chapter 11 Sales Channel Business Analysis

11.1 Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market: Sales Channel Movement Analysis

11.2 Retail

11.3 Non-retail



Chapter 12 Regional Business Analysis

12.1 Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market: Regional Movement Analysis



Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape

Astrazeneca

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Wuxi Apptec

Samsung Biologics

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A., Inc.

Lonza

Pharmaceutical Product Development, Llc

Catalent Pharma Solutions

Jubilant Life Sciences Limited

