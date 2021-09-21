Instaclustr Announces General Availability of Fully Managed Apache Cassandra 4.0

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instaclustr , delivering reliability at scale through its fully managed platform for open source data technologies, today announced the general availability of Apache Cassandra 4.0 on its Managed Platform. Instaclustr offers Cassandra as its flagship NoSQL database solution, alongside complementary solutions that include Apache Kafka , the Open Distro for Elasticsearch , PostgreSQL , and Redis .



Instaclustr offers all its data-layer technologies in their pure open source form , giving Instaclustr customers an advantageous, more flexible, and budget-friendly alternative to “open core” solutions that increase license costs and promote vendor lock-in. This open source commitment includes all the extensive tooling created by Instaclustr and offered for use with Cassandra, such as the LDAP authenticator plug-in.

Instaclustr Managed Cassandra 4.0 is available for organizations using Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. Pricing for Managed Cassandra will not change with the addition of the new Cassandra release.

Cassandra 4.0 significantly enhances the NoSQL database’s performance. Now trusted by 40% of the Fortune 100, the scalable and versatile open source database plays a mission-critical role for companies across industries. Benefits of Apache Cassandra 4.0 managed by Instaclustr include:

Enhanced Database Performance: With a new networking stack and zero-copy streaming, Cassandra 4.0 offers sizable performance boosts.

With a new networking stack and zero-copy streaming, Cassandra 4.0 offers sizable performance boosts. Enterprise Stability and Availability: Cassandra 4.0 has undergone the most extensive testing of any release since the database’s inception, and Instaclustr has developed an extensive array of performance and functional tests to ensure the highest levels of stability.

Cassandra 4.0 has undergone the most extensive testing of any release since the database’s inception, and Instaclustr has developed an extensive array of performance and functional tests to ensure the highest levels of stability. Enterprise Security: Instaclustr Managed Cassandra is SOC 2 and PCI-DSS compliant.

Instaclustr Managed Cassandra is SOC 2 and PCI-DSS compliant. Monitoring and Alerting: Instaclustr’s extensive monitoring framework on its managed platform means customers do not need to build their own. Cassandra 4.0 also makes additional database metrics available through the shell via virtual tables.

Instaclustr’s extensive monitoring framework on its managed platform means customers do not need to build their own. Cassandra 4.0 also makes additional database metrics available through the shell via virtual tables. Cloud Flexibility: Customers can use their choice of cloud provider, with options to run in their own provider account, or through Instaclustr.

Customers can use their choice of cloud provider, with options to run in their own provider account, or through Instaclustr. SLAs: Instaclustr offers SLAs up to 100%.

Instaclustr offers SLAs up to 100%. 24x7 Expert Support: Instaclustr customers have 24x7 access to Cassandra technical support, who bring extensive expertise managing large-scale distributed systems. This level of support is available to both managed platform users as well as support customers.



“Cassandra 4.0 is the most tested, mature, and feature-rich release of Cassandra we’ve seen – we’ve already upgraded our own infrastructure to use it,” said Ben Slater, Chief Product Officer, Instaclustr. “The Cassandra community put an immense amount of effort into 4.0, and it shows. We’re excited to provide Cassandra 4.0 in its 100% open source version to our user base, and deliver these gains in performance, scalability, and security with no changes to our Managed Cassandra pricing.”

“Cassandra is the first technology Instaclustr offered as a managed service, and we continue to see just how instrumental it is to our customers’ digital transformation and cloud modernization initiatives,” said Ben Bromhead, Chief Technology Officer, Instaclustr. “With 4.0, we are able to bring the most performant version to our existing customers, and do so offering Cassandra’s fully open source version for maximum cost efficiency and data portability.”

To begin a free trial of Cassandra 4.0, visit the Instaclustr Console or contact the Instaclustr sales team . Existing customers can reach out to Instaclustr Customer Success about upgrade pathways or for other guidance.

About Instaclustr

Instaclustr delivers reliability at scale through an integrated data platform of open source technologies such as Apache Cassandra®, Apache Kafka®, Apache Spark™, Elasticsearch™, Redis™, Apache ZooKeeper™, and PostgreSQL®. Instaclustr allows companies to focus internal development and operational resources on building cutting edge customer-facing applications. Instaclustr now has more than 100 million node hours and 7 PB of data under management across its open source technology suite.

For more information, visit Instaclustr.com and follow us @Instaclustr .



