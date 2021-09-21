The Global Directed Energy Weapons Market is expected to grow by USD 2.91 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 20.64% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Directed Energy Weapons Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03791470/?utm_source=GNW

64% during the forecast period. Our report on the directed energy weapons market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the development and procurement of advanced technologies and growing asymmetric warfare across the world. In addition, the development and procurement of advanced technologies is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The directed energy weapons market analysis includes application and weapon type segments and geographic landscape.



The directed energy weapons market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Defense

• Homeland security



By Geographical Landscape

• EMEA

• Americas

• APAC



By Weapon type

• Lethal

• Non-lethal



This study identifies the significant focus on ISR operations as one of the prime reasons driving the directed energy weapons market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on directed energy weapons market covers the following areas:

• Directed energy weapons market sizing

• Directed energy weapons market forecast

• Directed energy weapons market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading directed energy weapons market vendors that include BAE Systems Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Saab AB, Thales Group, and The Boeing Co. Also, the directed energy weapons market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

