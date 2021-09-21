The Global Automotive Financing Market is expected to grow by $ 14.66 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3.14% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Financing Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03696546/?utm_source=GNW

14% during the forecast period. Our report on the automotive financing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in cab service financing and digitization in automotive financing. In addition, rise in cab service financing is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive financing market analysis includes the type and application segments and geographic landscape.



The automotive financing market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Passenger vehicle

• Commercial vehicle



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



By Application

• Used vehicle

• New vehicle



This study identifies the increasing motorization in emerging countriesas one of the prime reasons driving the automotive financing market growth during the next few years.



Our report on automotive financing market covers the following areas:

• Automotive financing market sizing

• Automotive financing market forecast

• Automotive financing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive financing market vendors that include Ally Financial Inc., Capital One Financial Corp., Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., HSBC Holdings Plc, Hyundai Motor Co., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Toyota Motor Corp., and Volkswagen AG. Also, the automotive financing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

