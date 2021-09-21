SYSPRO wins the coveted Gold Stevie® award in the ERP Solution category

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SYSPRO, a global provider of industry-built ERP software, has been named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the ERP Solution category at the 18th Annual International Business Awards® (IBAs), the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small – are eligible to submit nominations. The 2021 IBAs received entries from organizations in 63 nations and territories. Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 260 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process from June through early August. The entry in each category with the highest average score after judging is completed receives a Gold Stevie Award.



This year, SYSPRO’s Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software was recognized based on numerous stand-out accomplishments over the course of 2020. Throughout the pandemic, the company empowered its customers to make data-driven and informed decisions with integrated solutions that enabled visibility, resiliency, transparency and further engagement with customers and suppliers.

Judges for the ERP category remarked, “SYSPRO's ERP solutions are definitely a game-changer for businesses that are looking to close the gaps in the manufacturing process on inventory management, scheduling, and cost analysis. Also, the ability to scale with cloud or on-premise solutions and predictive modeling to optimize processes are key advantages of using SYSPRO in companies with different IT infrastructures and needs.”

“As a customer-centric business, SYSPRO remains focused on making things possible for manufacturers and distributors through our specialist, industry-built approach to technology that can be deployed on-premise, in the cloud, and accessed from a mobile device. SYSPRO’s customer retention rate of 98% is significantly higher than the industry average, with some customers remaining for more than three decades. This award is a testament to our ongoing focus on customer centricity,” said Paulo de Matos, Chief Product Officer at SYSPRO.

“What we’ve seen in this year’s IBA nominations is that organizations around the world, in every sector, have continued to innovate and succeed, despite the setbacks, obstacles and tragedies of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. “All of this year’s Stevie Award winners are to be applauded for their persistence and their resilience. We look forward to celebrating their achievements with them during our December virtual awards ceremony.”

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

About SYSPRO

SYSPRO is a leading, global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software provider specializing in key manufacturing and distribution industries. For over 40 years, SYSPRO’s team of specialists have continued to address unique industry needs and enable customers to easily adapt and grow. The solution is scalable and can be deployed in the cloud, on-premise, or both, and accessed via the web on any device to provide customers with choice and flexibility.

SYSPRO remains focused on the success of partners and customers. Our evolving solutions are aligned with industry trends to leverage emerging technology that will enable partners and customers in securing a digital future.

With more than 15,000 licensed companies in over 60 countries across six continents – SYSPRO offers guidance and support every step of the way as a trusted advisor.

For more information and career opportunities, visit syspro.com

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com