Pacira Announces Publication of Phase 3 Study of EXPAREL Infiltration in Pediatric Patients Undergoing Spinal or Cardiac Surgeries

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCRX) today announced that full results of its Phase 3 PLAY study of EXPAREL® (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) administered via infiltration in pediatric patients undergoing spinal or cardiac surgeries have been published in Journal of Clinical Anesthesia . The study, which was designed to establish the safety and pharmacokinetics (PK) of EXPAREL in a pediatric population, found the PK profile was comparable across age groups and generally consistent with the profile in adult patients. No safety concerns were identified at a dose of 4 mg/kg.



Key findings include:

The safety of EXPAREL was comparable to bupivacaine and consistent across treatment groups.

There were no treatment-related cardiac or nervous system adverse events (AEs) in the EXPAREL arm.

EXPAREL was well tolerated for all age groups, with no discontinuations due to AEs.



“Traditionally, clinicians seeking pain control in pediatric patients have been forced to choose between opioids or traditional local anesthetics that require the use of cumbersome catheters or pumps to provide the duration of pain control needed in historically painful surgical procedures,” said Christopher Tirotta, MD, Chief of Anesthesiology at Nicklaus Children's Hospital and lead author in the PLAY study. “The results from this study demonstrate the excellent safety profile of EXPAREL, which provides prolonged pain control and offers versatility of administration without many of the unwanted side effects that often come with opioids.”

The PLAY study was the basis of U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of the expansion of the EXPAREL label to include single-dose infiltration to produce postsurgical local analgesia in patients 6 years of age and older on March 22, 2021.

This study was a multicenter, open-label, randomized trial that enrolled 98 patients to two patient groups: patients aged 12 to less than 17 years and patients aged 6 to less than 12 years. Results demonstrated that plasma bupivacaine levels following local infiltration with EXPAREL remained below the toxic threshold in adults across age groups and procedures. Additionally, AEs were mild to moderate, supporting the safety of EXPAREL in pediatric patients undergoing spine or cardiac surgery.

Dosing for both age groups was weight-based, with dose selection aimed at use of the maximal dose of each drug that would be predictably safe. Across age groups and surgical procedures, surgeons administered EXPAREL or bupivacaine HCl via local infiltration prior to wound closure, with EXPAREL and bupivacaine HCl administered in small increments into the deep and superficial layers along the entire length of the incision site to ensure uniform drug distribution.

“Children who undergo surgery often experience moderate to severe pain following their procedure, and unmanaged postsurgical pain frequently leads to delayed healing, prolonged length of stay, and even the development of chronic postsurgical pain,” said Roy Winston, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Pacira. “We are grateful for the opportunity to provide EXPAREL, the first and only FDA approved long-acting local analgesic for the pediatric population as young as age six, as a safe and effective pain management option to pediatric patients and their families.”

Results of this study build upon a growing body of evidence supporting the use of EXPAREL in pediatric procedures. A recent retrospective cohort study found that, in patients ≤18 years of age undergoing spine deformity correction surgery, EXPAREL administration via wound infiltration was associated with lower pain scores, reduced opioid consumption, and a lower complication rate than standard pain management.1

