Progenity to Participate in 11th Annual Partnership Opportunities in Drug Delivery Conference

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progenity, Inc. (Nasdaq: PROG), an innovative biotechnology company, announced today that the company will participate in the 11th annual Partnership Opportunities in Drug Delivery (PODD) Conference, October 28-29, 2021 in Boston.



Progenity’s Vice President of Strategy and Operations, Chris Wahl, MD, MBA, will participate in the panel titled "Orally Ingestible Devices for Biologics Delivery” on Friday, October 29, at 9:35 a.m. ET. The panel discussion will be live-streamed and will be available on demand for three months following the conference to registered attendees.

The session will explore oral delivery of biologics and the many technological approaches currently under investigation and showing promising results, including Progenity’s Oral Biotherapeutic Delivery System (OBDS), which is designed to enable needle-free systemic delivery of large-molecule biologics in a liquid formulation.

In addition to participating on the panel, the company will also be meeting with potential and existing pharmaceutical partners. Progenity recently signed its third partnership with a major pharmaceutical company to evaluate delivery of large molecules using the OBDS platform.

About the Oral Biotherapeutic Delivery System (OBDS)

Progenity’s Oral Biotherapeutic Delivery System (OBDS) is an ingestible capsule designed for needle-free, oral delivery of large molecules, including monoclonal antibodies, peptides, and nucleic acids. These substances cannot survive stomach acids and are too large to be absorbed in the intestine and are therefore currently delivered by injection. Once swallowed, the OBDS capsule is designed to transit the intestinal tract and trigger in the small intestine, where it will use liquid jet release to inject drug directly into the small intestine for optimal bioavailability.

The OBDS platform is designed to enable delivery of liquid drug, eliminating the need for reformulation, and allows for industry-leading dosing of over 50 mg of proteins and over 5 mg of peptides. This makes the technology broadly applicable for large molecule candidates. With more frequent administration, oral delivery has the potential to improve drug efficacy and safety as compared to current injection regimens.

Progenity is currently conducting preclinical studies to demonstrate the bioavailability of its lead candidates PGN-OB1 (adalimumab) and PGN-OB2 (liraglutide, a GLP-1 agonist). In addition, the company has entered an agreement with Ionis Pharmaceuticals to evaluate the OBDS for delivery of antisense oligonucleotides. Progenity has also entered agreements with two leading pharmaceutical companies to evaluate delivery of their proprietary drugs via the OBDS platform.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company innovating in the fields of women’s health, gastrointestinal health and oral biotherapeutics. Progenity applies a multi-omics approach, combining genomics, epigenomics, proteomics, and metabolomics to its molecular testing products and to the development of a suite of investigational ingestible devices designed to provide precise diagnostic sampling and drug delivery solutions. Progenity’s vision is to transform healthcare to become more precise and personal by improving diagnoses of disease and improving patient outcomes through localized treatment with targeted therapies.

For more information visit www.progenity.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” which statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties and are based on estimates and assumptions. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “objective,” “intend,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “would,” “expect,” “believe,” “design,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “develop,” “plan” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause Progenity’s actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release, including Progenity’s ability to successfully develop and commercialize its products under development, the uncertainties inherent in the development process, such as the regulatory approval process, the timing of regulatory filings, and other matters, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, that could affect sufficiency of existing cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments to fund operations and the availability or commercial potential of Progenity’s products, and those risks described in “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in Progenity’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on March 18, 2021, and other subsequent documents we file with the SEC, including but not limited to Progenity’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Progenity claims the protection of the Safe Harbor contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements. Progenity expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter any statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

