The Global Duty-free Retailing Market is expected to grow by USD 5.30 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8.56% during the forecast period

56% during the forecast period. Our report on the duty-free retailing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the exemption of excise duty on premium products, growing international tourism, and growing number of retail stores offering duty-free products. In addition, exemption of excise duty on premium products is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The duty-free retailing market analysis includes product and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape.



The duty-free retailing market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Fashion apparel

• Cosmetics and perfumes

• Tobacco and alcoholic beverages

• Confectionery and fine foods



By Distribution Channel

• Airports

• Border, downtown, and hotel shops

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the high growth rate of duty-free retailing in developing regions as one of the prime reasons driving the duty-free retailing market growth during the next few years. Also, growing M&A activities and high penetration of global brands will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading duty-free retailing market vendors that include DFS Group Ltd., Dubai Duty Free, Dufry AG, Gebr. Heinemann SE and Co. KG, HOTEL SHILLA Co. Ltd., James Richardson Group, King Power International Co. Ltd., Lagardere SCA, Lotte Shopping co. Ltd., and LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton. Also, the duty-free retailing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

