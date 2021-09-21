United Arab Emirates $1+ Billion Data Center Market Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities Report 2021-2026

Dublin, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Arab Emirates (UAE) Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The UAE data center market size will witness investments of USD 1015 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.99% during 2021-2026



The UAE is one of the largest data center hubs in the Middle East. The country is currently witnessing investments in 13 facilities, which are expected to be operational in 2-3 years. Over USD 750 million will be invested in data center development across the UAE during 2021-2026. The country is witnessing investments from government entities, colocation, and enterprise data center facilities during the forecast period.

The report considers the present scenario of the UAE data center market and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2021-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspects of the market.

UAE DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Amazon Web Services (AWS), Equinix, Etisalat Group, Future Digital Data Systems, Gulf Data Hub, Khazna Data Centers, and Moro Hub are key investors in the UAE market. The rapid investment in 5G technology and its deployment by vendors lead to increasing investments in data centers. Evoteq, the digital transformation catalyst, and Khazna Data Centers collaborated to develop Sharjah's first Tier III data center in the UAE.

UAE DATA CENTER MARKET INSIGHTS

The United Arab Emirates is working towards installing 42 GW of renewable energy in the country by 2050. Around 170 MW of power capacity will be added across the UAE during 2021-2026.

The UAE is expected to spend more than USD 5.3 billion on IT enterprises in 2021, which will lead to the development of more facilities across the country.

The UAE is one of the preferred investment locations in the Middle East, attracting investments in around four colocation data center facilities in 2020.

The UAE has leading cloud service providers such as Oracle, Alibaba Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and IBM.

In July 2021, du and Wipro together launched their multi-cloud platform that aims to accelerate digital transformation and cloud adoption across the United Arab Emirates data center market.

In 2020, the total investment in the UAE data center industry was around USD 640 million. Dubai is one of the most preferred data centers in the UAE, followed by Abu Dhabi.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT

In terms of power capacity, data centers in the UAE added a power capacity of over 20 MW in 2020.

The use of DCIM / BMS software reduces power consumption and decreases carbon emissions, resulting in significant savings in data center OPEX, and also reduces human intrusions to handle critical tasks. Thereby, the usage of DCIM / BMS software is increasingly rising in UAE.

In 2021, Amazon Web Services is investing in the development of a cloud region in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Gulf Data Hub is investing in the development of its Dubai data center facility in the UAE, which is expected to be online by Q3 2021.

In 2020, Etisalat invested in its Jebel Ali data center in Dubai with an estimated power capacity of around 12 MW. Khazna Data Centers added 7.5 MW of power capacity in its Dubai data center.

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

Construction Constructors & Sub-Contractors

Aldar Properties

DC PRO Engineering

Edarat Group

HHM Building Contracting

Laing O'Rourke

Linesight

M+W Group (Exyte)

McLAREN Construction Group

RED

RW Armstrong

Turner & Townsend

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

HITEC-Power Protection

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Rittal

Rolls-Royce Power Systems

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Shenzhen Envicool Technology

Siemens

Vertiv

Data Center Investor

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Equinix

Etisalat Group

Future Digital Data Systems

Gulf Data Hub

Khazna Data Centers

Moro Hub

REPORT COVERAGE:

The segmentation includes:

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the region (White Floor Area and Power Capacity)

Dubai

Abu Dubai

Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (White Floor Area and Power Capacity)

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 : Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers In UAE

10+ Unique Data Center Properties

Data Center IT Load Capacity

Data Center White Floor Area Space

Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities

Cities Covered

Dubai

Abu Dhabi

Other Cities

Chapter 2: Investment Opportunities In UAE

Data Center Investments

Investment by Area

Investment by Power Capacity

Chapter 3: Data Center Colocation Market In UAE

Colocation Services Market in the UAE

Retail Colocation vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation

Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-ons

Chapter 4: Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Market Restraints

Chapter 5: Market Segmentation

IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast

Chapter 6: Tier Standard Investment

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

Chapter 7: Geographic Segmentation

Dubai

Abu Dhabi

Other Cities

Chapter 8: Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

Construction Contractors

Support Infrastructure Providers

Data Center Investors

Chapter 9: Appendix

