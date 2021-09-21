CurrencyWorks Motoclub Movie Car NFTs See Record Action at Barrett-Jackson Houston Auto Auction

Los Angeles CA, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK), a full service blockchain platform provider, is pleased to announce that it has successfully concluded its second live auction of limited edition NFTs through its Motoclub.io brand, in partnership with Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions.



Two special movie themed NFTs were minted featuring the sales of a replica Ghostbusters “Ecto-1” vehicle and the actual custom Toyota Supra featured in 2001’s The Fast and the Furious, at the June Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas 2021 Auction.

Sold on Friday, September 17, at Barrett-Jackson’s inaugural Houston Auction, The Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas 2021 Film Fan Series brought total sales of $14,000 USD from the two inaugural movie car NFTs.

The two NFTs featured in Friday’s sale were:

Lot #4001 – 1959 Cadillac Superior “Ecto 1” Ghostbusters movie replica – sold for $8,000 USD

Lot #4002 – 1994 Toyota Supra from the movie The Fast & The Furious – sold for $6,000 USD

Each NFT featured 1 x exclusive video, 1 x illustration and 3 x still images all for the collector to enjoy from their Motoclub digital wallet. Each NFT was 1 of 1.



Commenting on the results, Cameron Chell, Executive Chairman of CurrencyWorks said: “We saw more action on these two NFTs than any in the past. We now have the data and the experience to start to ramp our production. Our fans can look forward to the addition of more automobile, car collector and enthusiast plus motor sport-based brands and organizations partnering with Motoclub.io. We will now be increasing our content library, production and auction plus drop schedule.”

Nick Cardinale, Chief Operating Officer for Barrett-Jackson said: “It’s was an amazing weekend and I’m incredibly proud of the success we had at our inaugural auction in Houston. The performance of these two unique NFTs on the block in Houston, as well as the success we also saw in Las Vegas in June, underscores why Barrett-Jackson continues to be on the forefront of the collector car hobby.”

The next scheduled Motoclub pack drop, part of the Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas Collector Series, will go on sale on October 4, 2021.

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is a publicly-traded company that builds and operates FinTech Platforms for Digital Currencies, Digital Assets, and Security Tokens.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io . For additional investor info visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov searching CWRK.

Media Contact

Arian Hopkins

arian@currencyworks.io

Company Contact

Bruce Elliott, President

Phone: 424-570-9446

Bruce.elliott@currencyworks.io



About Motoclub.io

Motoclub is a digital collectible space for automotive enthusiasts and fans of automotive memorabilia.

Motoclub partners with some of the biggest names in motorsport, classic and contemporary vehicles, to bring collectors some of the most unique and exclusive digital collectibles available today.

All Motoclub collectible NFTs are minted, sold, and traded through its own specially created platform for buyers to enjoy through their own Motoclub digital wallets.

The Motoclub platform is supported and managed by blockchain pioneers CurrencyWorks Inc.

For more information go to http://www.motoclub.io

Media Contact

Richard Hilton

media@motoclub.io

About Barrett-Jackson

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is the leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events.

Barrett-Jackson specializes in providing products and services to astute classic and collector car owners and automotive enthusiasts around the world from its bases in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; Houston, Texas, and Las Vegas, Nevada.