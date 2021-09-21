Motoclub and Barrett-Jackson Announce Blockbuster Results from Movie Themed Car NFT Auction

Los Angeles CA, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motoclub.io (“Motoclub”), the premier marketplace for digital automotive collectibles is pleased to announce that it has successfully concluded its second auction of limited edition SparkNFTs as part of its exclusive partnership with Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions.



Motoclub created two special movie themed SparkNFTs featuring the sales of a replica Ghostbusters “Ecto-1” vehicle and the actual custom Toyota Supra featured in 2001’s The Fast and the Furious, at the June Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas 2021 Auction.

These two highly collectible SparkNFTs went under the hammer on Friday, September 17, at Barrett-Jackson’s inaugural Houston Auction, as part of The Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas 2021 Film Fan Series.

The two SparkNFTs featured in Friday’s sale were:

Lot #4001 – 1959 Cadillac Superior “Ecto 1” Ghostbusters movie replica – sold for $8,000 USD.

Lot #4002 – 1994 Toyota Supra from the movie The Fast & The Furious – sold for $6,000 USD.

Each SparkNFT featured 1 x exclusive video, 1 x illustration and 3 x still images all for the collector to enjoy from their Motoclub digital wallet.

Commenting on the sales, Cameron Chell, Executive Chairman of CurrencyWorks said: “It’s been an amazing month for Motoclub, with its first pack drop selling out, and success here in Houston. Two lucky collectors have taken the opportunity to own unique pieces of movie and automotive history, and we’re proud to have helped make that happen. These two NFTs have a great future value and are totally unique.”

Nick Cardinale, Chief Operating Officer for Barrett-Jackson said: “It was an amazing weekend and I’m delighted with the success we had at our inaugural auction in Houston. The two special SparkNFTs we helped create for this event were a big hit, and it's all been possible thanks to the exceptional and historic moments we see on the auction block during every Barrett-Jackson event.”

The next scheduled Motoclub pack drop, part of the Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas Collector Series, will go on sale on October 4, 2021.

About Motoclub.io

Motoclub is a digital collectible space for automotive enthusiasts and fans of automotive memorabilia.

Motoclub partners with some of the biggest names in motorsport, classic and contemporary vehicles, to bring collectors some of the most unique and exclusive digital collectibles available today.

All Motoclub collectible NFTs are minted, sold, and traded through its own specially created platform for buyers to enjoy through their own Motoclub digital wallets.

The Motoclub platform is supported and managed by blockchain pioneers CurrencyWorks Inc.

For more information go to http://www.motoclub.io

Media Contact

Richard Hilton

media@motoclub.io

About Barrett-Jackson

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is the leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events.

Barrett-Jackson specializes in providing products and services to astute classic and collector car owners and automotive enthusiasts around the world from its bases in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; Houston, Texas, and Las Vegas, Nevada.

For more information go to www.barrett-jackson.com

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is a publicly-traded company that builds and operates FinTech Platforms for Digital Currencies, Digital Assets, and Security Tokens.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io . For additional investor info visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov searching CWRK.

Media Contact

Arian Hopkins

arian@currencyworks.io