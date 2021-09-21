The Global Digital Oilfield Market is expected to grow by $ 5.00 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Oilfield Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03041385/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the digital oilfield market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in rig count, drilling activities in remote areas, and increasing complexities of refineries. In addition, rise in rig count is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The digital oilfield market analysis includes the technology segment and geographic landscape.



The digital oilfield market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Software

• Services

• Hardware



By Geographical Landscape

• MEA

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America



This study identifies the increasing applications of digital oilfields as one of the prime reasons driving the digital oilfield market growth during the next few years. Also, the advent of big data analytics and 4D seismic survey technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on digital oilfield market covers the following areas:

• Digital oilfield market sizing

• Digital oilfield market forecast

• Digital oilfield market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital oilfield market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Halliburton Co., Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Weatherford International Plc. Also, the digital oilfield market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

