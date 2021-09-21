Power Discretes (IGBT + MOSFET): Global & China Market Forecasts to 2025

Dublin, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global and China Power discrete (IGBT + MOSFET) Market Insight Report, 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2020, the global market value of power discrete devices was US$ 26 billion, which expanded steadily in the past decade, with a CAGR of 6%.

The factors driving the market expansion include increasing demand for energy-saving electronic equipment, increasing demand for power products and increasing public awareness of environmental issues/stricter supervision. Therefore, power transistors are increasingly used in various applications, such as electric vehicles, household appliances, industrial infrastructure and green energy infrastructure, to help minimize power consumption.

Revenues for China's IGBT market is estimated to grow at a 7% CAGR in 2020-2025. By applications, we expect automotive will enjoy the strongest growth in both the global and China markets, thanks to the rising penetration of electric vehicles, which have higher IGBT content than a typical ICE car. Industrial controls, EV charging piles, and consumer electronics are also key areas for IGBT and these applications should see sales volume growth at a 5-7% CAGR in 2020-2025 in China market. In terms of revenue mix, industrial controls, consumer electronics, and power generation are three key applications, each contributing 20-25% of the overall IGBT market in 2020.



It is forecasted that the China MOSFET market will grow at a 5% CAGR from 2020 to 2025. From the application point of view, due to the increasing penetration rate of electric vehicles, cars and charging of electric vehicles will be the main growth drivers in both global and Chinese markets. It is expected that the CAGR of the automotive field effect transistor market in China from 2020 to 2025 to be 6%. From 2020 to 2025, the CAGR of industrial control and consumption application in China market will be stable at 2-5%. In terms of revenue mix, automobile is the largest application, accounting for 31% of the global IGBT market in 2020, followed by industry 21%, consumers 21%, computing 15%, telecommunication network 4%, electric vehicle charging 3%, and others 5%.



In the IGBT market, the major global suppliers employ IDM business models, which means they do everything from design, manufacturing, packaging, to selling products. In contrast to some logic device markets (such as smartphone processors) that have been gradually taken over by fabless/foundry players, the power semiconductor market is still dominated by global IDM players. In China, the fabless and foundry model has emerged in the power semiconductor market, with companies such as Hua Hong (leading power semiconductor foundry in China) and StarPower (leading IGBT design house in China).

Companies Profiled

CR Micro

Star Power

WAFER WORKS

Huahong Group

CRRC

BYD

Silan Micro

Yangjie Electronic

Wingtech Technology

Sino Micro

Key Topics Covered

1. General Overview

1.1 A Glance of Power Discrete

1.2 Technical Roadmap

1.3 Supply Chain



2. Snapshot of Polices



3. Global and China Market Insight and Forecast

3.1 Development of Global Power Discrete Market

3.2 China IGBT Market

3.3 China MOSFET Market



4. Competitive Landscape

4.1 IGBT Competitive Landscape

4.2 MOSFET Competitive Landscape



5 Depth Insight of Domestic Peers

(Players listed above)



Selected Charts

Power Discrete Comparison and Applications

Performance Comparison of Power Discretes

A Glance of Power discrete (IGBT)

A Glance of Power discrete (MOSFET)

Technical Roadmap of IGBT

Technical Roadmap of MOSFET

Power Semi Supply Chain in China

MOSFET Supply Chain in China

IGBT Supply Chain in China

Snapshot of Policies

Snapshot of Policies (continue)

Global Power Discrete Market Cap

Global Power Semi Market Distribution by Products

IGBT and MOSFET - two fastest growing markets

Market Share of Global PIC, BJT and Thyristor

Global IGBT Market Cap and ASP

Global IGBT Market Distribution

China IGBT Market Cap and Distribution

Rising Semi Content per car

IGBT's importance in a EV BOM

Autonomous driving requires more semiconductor

Global IGBT Demand from xEV

China IGBT Demand from xEV

Global IGBT Demand from Generation and Grid

China IGBT Demand from Generation and Grid

Global IGBT Demand from Consumer Electronics

China IGBT Demand from Consumer Electronics

Global IGBT Demand from Industrial Controls

Global IGBT Demand from Railway

Global IGBT Demand from EV Charging

Global IGBT Market Summary by Applications

China IGBT Market Summary by Applications

IGBT Content per Device by Application

Global MOSFET Market Cap and ASP

Global MOSFET Market Demand and Distribution

China MOSFET Market Cap

MOSFET used in Automobiles by Applications

Global and China MOSFET Market Cap in Automobiles

Global and China MOSFET Market Cap in EV Charging

Global and China MOSFET Market Cap in Industrial and Medical

Global and China MOSFET Market Cap in Consumer Electronics

Global and China MOSFET Market Cap in Telecom Network

Global and China MOSFET Market Cap in Computing

MOSFET Content per Device by Application

Global Key IGBT Players by Product Voltages

IGBT business model

Technology Generation Gap between China and Global Players

Technology Gap in Voltage

IGBT on 12" Wafer Fabs and Manufacturing Process Gaps

China Players' Technology/Product Gaps vs Global Peers



