D-BOX expands its American footprint with partner CMX Cinemas

MONTREAL, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (“D-BOX” or the "Corporation") (TSX: DBO), a world leader in haptic and immersive entertainment, is pleased to announce that they have signed an agreement with CMX Cinemas, a highly respected operator of upscale dine-in movie theaters located across the United States. This agreement will allow D-BOX haptic seats to become available at five new locations and includes the renovation of two existing locations by the end of 2023. This will bring the total number of D-BOX haptic seats in CMX Cinemas to nearly 500 and will drive the total number of D-BOX screens up to 15.



The first set of theaters will debut their new D-BOX seats by the end of 2021. Construction on the remaining auditoriums to be equipped with new or upgraded and renovated D-BOX seats is slated to be completed by the end of 2023.

With these luxurious haptic recliners, D-BOX uses haptic technology to move people beyond sight and sound by connecting content and body. This lets moviegoers fully live the emotions imagined by studio creators so that they can dive deeper into the movies! It also makes emotions resonate more deeply, elevating the movie-watching experience to an entirely new level.

“We are really excited to build on our growing relationship with CMX Cinemas and to offer their moviegoers an unprecedented opportunity to enjoy the latest blockbusters in an entirely innovative way,” declared Sébastien Mailhot, President and CEO of D-BOX. “CMX Cinemas is a great partner, and I want to take this opportunity to thank them for their confidence in our innovative and immersive high-fidelity haptic technology.”

“People are coming back to theaters just as before. Seats are once again filling up, and the thrill of going to the movies is coming back strong with a new slate of upcoming blockbusters. D-BOX is creating an immersive and amazing way for fans to experience these movies in our theaters," stated Javier Ezquerro, COO of CMX Cinemas. “There’s something different about the way you connect with the content and the way you can turn your mind off and just focus on the story when you’re in a theater equipped with D-BOX.”

There are over 203,000 cinema screens worldwide. With a loyal and growing fan base in over 40 countries, D-BOX will have, with these locations, 784 screens equipped with its proprietary haptic technology all around the world. We believe the penetration of the market is still nascent which provides for more growth opportunities.

ABOUT CMX Cinemas

CMX Cinemas opened its doors in April 2017 at Brickell City Centre, Miami, FL, offering new features to give guests an innovative and VIP movie-going experience. CMX provides state-of-the-art technology that can be enjoyed through different types of experiences: CMX CinéBistro, the luxury dine-in and in-seat service concept; CMX Market Cinema, the gourmet grab-and-go movie experience, and CMX Premium, the upgraded traditional theatre with classic concessions. It also features the trendy and exclusive CMX Stone Sports Bar at selected theatres, making CMX the preferred entertainment destination.

CMX Cinemas has grown exponentially in recent years, opening new theaters across the country and acquiring other movie theater chains, the most successful being the recent acquisition of Cobb Theatres and CinéBistro. These acquisitions have made CMX one of the largest movie theater chains in the country with 33 locations, 358 screens and over 2,000 employees.

ABOUT D-BOX

D-BOX creates and redefines realistic, immersive entertainment experiences by moving the body and sparking the imagination through effects: motion, vibration and texture. D-BOX has collaborated with some of the best companies in the world to deliver new ways to enhance great stories. Whether it’s movies, video games, music, relaxation, virtual reality applications, themed entertainment or professional simulation, D-BOX creates a feeling of presence that makes life resonate like never before. D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is headquartered in Montreal with offices in Los Angeles, USA and Beijing, China. Visit D-BOX.com.

