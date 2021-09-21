Publishing for the PreK-12 Market Report 2021, Featuring Profiles of 12 Key Players Including Discovery Education, Cengage, McGraw Hill and Pearson

Dublin, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Publishing for the PreK-12 Market, 2021-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Publishing for the PreK-12 Market 2021-2022 addresses the opportunities in the PreK-12 school market and the strategies at work in the industry that provides instructional materials to schools.



The report defines the major segments of instructional materials industry-core basal curriculum, courseware, state-level tests, digital supplements, print supplements, manipulatives, trade books, video and classroom magazines-and sizes the individual segments and the overall instructional materials industry, which is projected to come in at $9.31 billion in 2021.



The seven-chapter analysis in Publishing for the PreK-12 Market 2021-2022 focuses on market trends and the size and structure of the industry. Market conditions examined in the first half include:

Enrollment, specifically COVID-19-induced changes: school choice, homeschooling, virtual schools.

Connectivity issues and status at school and at home.

Federal and state support for PreK-12 education.

Impact of federal stimulus spending.

Title I allocations.

Variances in state per-pupil funding and per-pupil funding in the 20 largest districts.

Fiscal 2022 funding initiatives in eight of the largest states.

The second half of the report explores the size and structure of the K-12 instructional materials industry, including:

Sales by industry segments.

Increased digital development.

Upended testing plans.

Operating performance of selected public companies.

Stock performance of selected public companies.

Preponderance of digitally-driven M&A activity.

The report concludes with an outlook based on market trends, including:

Acceleration of digital tools and online learning.

New focus on social studies.

Adjustments to state testing requirements.

Projected sales of instructional materials by segment through 2024.

Additionally, 12 company profiles provide a look at the variety and focus of various providers if instructional materials.



Key Topics Covered:





METHODOLOGY

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 1: ENROLLMENT

CHAPTER 2: BUDGET & POLICY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET SIZE & STRUCTURE

CHAPTER 4: INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

CHAPTER 5: MARKET TRENDS

CHAPTER 6: OUTLOOK

CHAPTER 7: COMPANY PROFILES

Scanbium Learning

Cengage

Discovery Education

Building Partner Relationships

Goodheart-Willcox Company

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Kahoot!

McGraw Hill

Pearson

Renaissance

Savvas Learning Company

Scholastic Corporation

Stride

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s0on19

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.