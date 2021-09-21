Cannabis Freedom Alliance Releases New Paper on Cannabis Social Equity

WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last Friday, the Cannabis Freedom Alliance (CFA), a coalition of prominent national advocacy and business organizations seeking to end the prohibition and criminalization of cannabis in the United States, released a social equity paper that provides an overview and general recommendations to help guide the effort toward federal legalization of cannabis in a safe and equitable manner.



CFA Steering Committee Membership includes prominent national advocacy organizations Americans for Prosperity (AFP), Mission Green/The Weldon Project, the Reason Foundation, and the Global Alliance for Cannabis Commerce (GACC), and Law Enforcement Action Partnership (LEAP).

The CFA Social Equity Paper, available for download at cannabisfreedomalliance.org , provides analysis and makes recommendations on helping ensure a free, fair, open, and equitable cannabis marketplace for all Americans, and particularly those disproportionately impacted by cannabis prohibition.

Weldon Angelos, President of Mission Green and co-Coordinator of the CFA Steering Committee said, “This paper reflects a collective effort to understand the harms of cannabis prohibition and to help policymakers know the areas where redress is needed. Individuals like myself who had their lives ruined or were incarcerated through the criminal justice system over non-violent marijuana offenses deserve to have a second chance in society and in the newly-legal cannabis industry. It’s simply the right thing to do now that society has recognized widely that cannabis prohibition is as unjustifiable and unsuccessful, if not more, than alcohol prohibition in the 1920s.”

“Decades of ineffective drug policy has significantly harmed Americans and American trust in our institutions. The devastating effects of these policies are particularly evident in communities of color, which have long been over-policed as a result of these failed policies, leading to disproportionate rates of incarceration and the myriad of repercussions associated with drug convictions,” said Lt. Diane Goldstein (Ret.), executive director of the Law Enforcement Action Partnership (LEAP). “The end of federal cannabis prohibition needs a people-centered approach, both acknowledging the harms caused by the War on Drugs within our communities and providing justice-impacted people opportunities to rectify those harms.”

For more information on the CFA or to join our efforts, please visit our website at cannabisfreedomalliance.org or email us at info@cannabisfreedomalliance.org.

About the Cannabis Freedom Alliance:

The Cannabis Freedom Alliance (CFA) is a coalition of advocacy and business organizations seeking to end the prohibition and criminalization of cannabis in the United States in a manner consistent with helping all Americans achieve their full potential and limiting the number of barriers that inhibit innovation and entrepreneurship in a free and open market. For more information on the CFA, please contact info@cannabisfreedomalliance.org.