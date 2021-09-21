Bachmann and Real-Time Innovations (RTI) Join Forces to Deliver DDS-based Industrial Automation Solution for Autonomous Shipping

FELDKIRCH, Austria and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bachmann electronic and Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the largest software framework company for autonomous systems, announce their partnership to enable and support Platform Industrie 4.0 through high-performance, cross vendor interoperability without a gateway. Together, RTI and Bachmann provide secure and reliable connectivity from edge to cloud for real-time data exchange regardless of vendor, platform or domain, to benefit industrial use cases such as autonomous shipping.



Bachmann, a global automation solutions provider for the energy, industrial and maritime sectors, will provide users of the Bachmann M1 Controller System with a customized and failsafe Connext software framework to enable a flexible platform for automation projects.

"Blue Ctrl develops and delivers future-oriented, reliable marine automation products based on the X-CONNECT® platform. X-CONNECT® has been using RTI Connext® DDS as its communication middleware for many years, and supports controllers from Bachmann as external information gateways,” said Ronny Hamre, Senior Development Engineer at Blue Ctrl. “Systems based on X-CONNECT have been successfully delivered on more than 50 ships, ranging from small aquaculture support vessels to large cable laying vessels and cruise ships. Blue Ctrl believes that this partnership between RTI and Bachmann will not only make it easier to use Bachmann hardware in X-CONNECT products, but also make it easier for the maritime industry to gain access to data through future-oriented smart protocols, such as DDS."

RTI Connext is based on the Data Distribution Service™ (DDS) standard and offers capabilities specifically designed for the most demanding distributed computing environments. RTI also offers industry-leading services and support to help architect a future-proof system that offers massive scalability and minimizes project risk.

This partnership delivers a successful solution to several customers in the maritime industry, where a safe and secure connectivity framework is particularly crucial for diagnostics and data center applications.

“Together, RTI and Bachmann are helping marine operators enable safe, reliable and massively scalable remote operations across platforms – making it uniquely suitable for remote operation of autonomous systems,” said Ronald Epskamp, Head of Maritime at Bachmann electronic. “This announcement builds on the work that we initiated in 2016. We are pleased that our maritime-approved controller system with its full range of benefits, has now been integrated into RTI’s standard Connext DDS software.”

Bachmann will be showcasing the Open Bridge Technology with DDS at Europort 2021, November 2-5 in Rotterdam.

Learn more and download the latest version of RTI Connext DDS here: http://www.rti.com/downloads/index.html

Learn more about Bachmann electronic GmbH here:

https://www.bachmann.info/en/bachmann/

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the largest software framework company for autonomous systems. RTI Connext is the world's leading architecture for developing intelligent distributed systems. Uniquely, Connext shares data directly, connecting AI algorithms to real-time networks of devices to build autonomous systems.

RTI is the best in the world at ensuring our customers’ success in deploying production systems. With over 1,700 designs, RTI software runs over 250 autonomous vehicle programs, controls the largest power plants in North America, coordinates combat management on U.S. Navy ships, drives a new generation of medical robotics, enables flying cars, and provides 24/7 intelligence for hospital and emergency medicine. RTI runs a smarter world.

RTI is the leading vendor of products compliant with the Object Management Group® (OMG®) Data Distribution Service™ (DDS) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California with regional offices in Colorado, Spain and Singapore.

About Bachmann electronic

Headquartered in Feldkirch, Austria, Bachmann is a rapidly expanding organisation with over 500 employees worldwide. The company, which is specialized in automation, grid measurement and protection, visualisation and condition monitoring for plants and machines has been developing automation and system solutions for customers around the globe for over 50 years.

When it comes to automation in the energy, industry and maritime sectors, Bachmann is truly an expert.

Customers in the wind energy, renewable energy, maritime and industrial automation industries recognize our highly robust, open and trusted hardware. Bachmann reliably optimizes the operation and health of just one machine or an entire fleet.

At Bachmann, our mission is to bring together a wide range of partners, customers, product managers and application support engineers to share individual strengths, ideas, solutions and technologies. Our goal is to learn from ship owners and translate their vision into tangible automation solutions. We strive to facilitate industry-wide collaboration, which will enable system integrators and equipment manufacturers to focus on their unique, high quality, fully tested solutions with minimum development and commissioning time.

http://www.bachmann.info/

