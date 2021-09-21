Trinity University Remains No. 1 in the West in 2022 “America’s Best Colleges” Guide by U.S. News & World Report

San Antonio, TX, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the recently released 2022 “America’s Best Colleges'' rankings by U.S. News & World Report (USNWR), Trinity University was once again named No.1 for the 29th time in 30 years, in the category of institutions that offer a full range of undergraduate programs as well as select master's programs in the Western part of the United States. Trinity was given a perfect score of 100 out of 100. The annual college rankings also ranked Trinity No. 1 in undergraduate teaching, up from No. 3 last year in the same category and region.

USNWR also gave Trinity high marks in the following areas:

No. 7 for most innovative in the West (tied)

No. 12 in best value in the West

No. 62 in best undergraduate engineering programs

“In a year that has been anything but ordinary, this U.S. News & World Report number one ranking shows that Trinity has emerged from a global pandemic as a stronger and more resilient institution that has recommitted itself to living out our values of enduring excellence, intentional inclusion, and perpetual discovery,” said Trinity President Danny Anderson.

Trinity University, one of the nation's top private undergraduate institutions, is known for its superior academic quality, personalized attention from outstanding faculty, exceptional resources, real-world preparation, and vibrant campus life. It is also nationally recognized for its undergraduate and graduate programs, state-of-the-art facilities. Read more about our national rankings.

