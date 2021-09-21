DT Midstream Energizes Community Investments with $2 Million Charitable Fund

Philanthropic Fund Expands DTM’s Corporate Giving Activities



Company will Reactivate its Employee Volunteer Program

DETROIT, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE: DTM) [www.dtmidstream.com], a premier natural gas pipeline, storage and gathering provider, today announced creation of a $2 million charitable fund as part of a wider effort to expand corporate giving activities in places where it does business and to further encourage employee volunteerism.

“We’ve got the energy to achieve great things in communities where we live and work,” said David Slater, president and CEO, DT Midstream. “DTM’s charitable giving and volunteerism reinforces our company’s ESG (environmental, social and governance) goals and supports the charitable priorities of our employees and their communities.”

DT Midstream will make contributions to charitable programs and initiatives that, among other things, nurture and empower people. DTM encourages its employees to suggest worthy community organizations for funding and has granted over $2.2 million in charitable contributions since 2017.

The company also has an Employee Matching Program that matches employee gifts to any qualified organization dollar for dollar. And, when pandemic safety concerns subside, DTM plans to reactivate its employee volunteer program which provides employees with paid time to volunteer for community organizations of their choice.

“Whether supporting disaster relief through monetary donations, volunteering to feed hungry people, building bike trails or creating wildlife habitat, we’re rolling up our sleeves to make a positive difference in the communities where we live, work and play,” Slater said.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream (NYSE: DTM) is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines, storage and gathering systems, and compression, treatment and surface facilities. The Company transports clean, natural gas for gas and electric utilities, power plants, marketers, large industrial customers and energy producers across the Southern, Northeastern and Midwestern United States and Canada. The Detroit-based company offers a comprehensive, wellhead-to-market array of services, including natural gas transportation, storage and gathering. DT Midstream is transitioning towards net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, including a target of achieving 30% of its carbon emissions reduction in the next decade. DT Midstream is among the first in the midstream sector to establish net zero goals.

