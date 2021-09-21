CreditSights Team Hires New Senior Analyst; Strengthens US Industrials Team

NEW YORK, N.Y., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CreditSights, Inc., the independent voice of credit markets, announced the hiring of a new Senior Analyst, Matt Woodruff. He joins CreditSights as part of the US Industrials team, covering US IG/HY Aerospace and Defense and Capital Goods.

“Matt’s expertise and leadership will complement our industrials team very well,” said CreditSights’ Chris Snow, US Head of Research. “He brings industry-leading research and indispensable investment ideas that will help us best serve our clients.”

Prior to CreditSights, Matt spent 15 years on the buy-side with the investment management firm PPM America, where he served a senior analyst with broad coverage in Manufacturing and Services. Previously, Matt held various financial positions at Discover, Arthur Andersen and Bank One.

“I am thrilled to join this growing team,” said Matt Woodruff. “It’s an important time for Industrials and the work being done at CreditSights provides incredible insight into future trends.”

Matt received a BS in finance from the University of Illinois and an MBA from Chicago Booth. Matt holds the globally recognized Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation, attesting to his success in a rigorous and comprehensive study program in the field of investment management and research analysis.

About CreditSights

CreditSights empowers nearly 15,000 financial professionals among the world’s largest institutions with the credit- risk tools, independent research and comprehensive market insights they need to make well-informed credit-risk decisions. Setting the standard for global credit research since 2000, we provide timely data, news, recommendations and unbiased analysis of the investment-grade and High Yield debt securities of 1,100+ issuers around the world. We deliver this content through innovative platforms, enabling market participants to know more, risk better and ultimately create value.