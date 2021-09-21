DDC-I and Intel Bring Safety-Critical Multi-Core Computing to Avionics Displays and High Compute Sensors

PHOENIX, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DDC-I, a leading supplier of software and professional services for mission- and safety-critical applications, today announced that it has teamed with Intel to port its Deos™ DO-178C safety-critical real-time operating system and Eclipse-based development tools to Intel's 11th Generation Intel® Core™ i7 multi-core application processor. Intel Core i7 processors running Deos provide an excellent platform for a wide number of applications, including displays and high compute smart sensors.

Deos has supported the x86 processor architecture with DAL-A artifacts since 1998, with thousands of x86-based Deos systems certified and flying today. With Intel Core i7 processors, Deos extends its existing support for the Intel Atom®, Xeon®, and other i7 architectures, providing a common certification package and development tools across all these processors, including the DO-330 qualified tools.

The Intel Core i7 SoC application processor is the 11th generation of Intel® Core™ architecture. Combining 4 CPU cores operating at up to 4.4 GHz with an Intel® Iris® Xe graphics processor and up to 12 Mbytes of cache, Intel Core i7 features Enhanced Media (AV1 Codec/12b support via 2 VDBOX) and AI/DL Instruction Sets with VNNI support for CV/AI and OpenVINO.

"Intel Core i7's high-performance multi-core architecture, on-chip graphics, and AI processing, together with the availability of certification data, makes it very attractive to our avionics customers," said Greg Rose, vice president of marketing and product management at DDC-I. "Our SafeMC™ multi-core technology leverages many of these capabilities, employing techniques like cache partitioning, memory pools, time-space partitioning and slack scheduling. Together they provide an efficient, robust, and deterministic platform that builds on Intel's technology to maximize performance while providing a certifiable multi-core environment by reducing multi-core interference and worst-case response."

"Intel Core i7 offers a high degree of functional integration, making it ideal for e-Cockpit advanced displays and high-compute smart sensors," added Tony Franklin, General Manager of Federal and Aerospace group at Intel. "DDC-I has been a long-time supporter of the x86 architecture, and we are pleased to be working with them again to offer our joint avionics customers a world-class multi-core safety-critical RTOS platform for our 11th Generation Intel® Core™ i7processors."

Deos is a safety-critical embedded RTOS that employs patented cache partitioning, memory pools, and safe scheduling to deliver a certifiable system with higher CPU utilization than any other certifiable safety-critical COTS RTOS on multi-core processors. First certified to DO-178 DAL A in 1998, Deos provides a FACE™ Conformant Safety Base Profile that features hard real-time response, time and space partitioning, and both ARINC-653 and POSIX interfaces. SafeMC technology extends Deos' advanced capabilities to multiple cores, enabling developers of safety-critical systems to achieve best-in-class multi-core performance without compromising safety-critical task response and guaranteed execution time.

For more information regarding DDC-I products, contact DDC-I at sales@ddci.com or visit http://www.ddci.com/pr2106.

Press Contact: Ken Marrin, 321-298-8889; kmarrin101@gmail.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.