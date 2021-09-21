Sendinblue Acquires Three Companies for $47 Million to Expand E-Commerce Offerings for SMBs

The Digital Marketing Platform Announces the Acquisitions of Chatbot Tool, Chatra; Analytics Solution, Metrilo; and Push Notification Tool, PushOwl

SEATTLE, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sendinblue , the leading all-in-one digital marketing platform, today announced its acquisition of three e-commerce marketing companies for more than $47 million: Chatra , Metrilo , and Shopify’s top application for push notifications, PushOwl . The move comes 11 months following its $160 million Series B funding round to drive product expansion and increase growth in the North American market.

Next year, Sendinblue customers will have the ability to easily monitor and analyze the ROI of marketing performance and improve overall sales performance through Metrilo; deploy automated chat notifications based on visitor behavior and respond to questions one-on-one via their website or social channels through live messenger app, Chatra; and deploy website push notifications to consumers to reduce abandoned shopping carts and drive e-commerce growth through PushOwl. Furthermore, these solutions are already present on major CMS-content management systems such as Shopify and Magento, and by integrating them into Sendinblue’s all-in-one digital marketing platform, small and medium-sized businesses will be able to easily scale e-commerce and marketing efforts while driving impactful customer experiences.

“Pandemic-era restrictions prompted many small and medium-sized businesses to pivot - to digitize their marketing efforts and invest in e-commerce strategies,” said Steffen Schebesta, CEO of North America and VP of Corporate Development, Sendinblue. “The global crisis resulted in a shift in consumer purchasing behavior. Online shopping increased by more than 46 percent , and with the acquisition of Chatra, Metrilo and PushOwl, we’re meeting the needs of these businesses.”

With U.S. consumers expected to spend more than $933 billion on e-commerce in 2021 , Sendinblue’s expanded offerings will act as a sales accelerator, with enriched, easy-to-use features that will help small and medium-sized businesses digitally compete on a larger scale. Unlike competitors, Sendinblue offers the only all-in-one digital marketing solution that provides small and medium-sized businesses with affordable tools that address the entire customer lifecycle.

“Acquiring Metrilo, Chatra and PushOwl are part of Sendinblue’s longer term vision to expand our marketing capabilities and dive into the growing e-commerce space,” said Armand Thiberge, CEO, Sendinblue. “Now, our all-in-one digital marketing solution will become even more powerful, enabling these businesses to expedite sales and drive strategic business decisions.”

With these acquisitions, Sendinblue now has more than 500 employees and two more offices in Sofia and Bangalore, in addition to its offices in Seattle, Paris, Berlin, Noida and Toronto. Additionally, more than 67 nationalities are represented across seven offices worldwide, and Sendinblue plans to exponentially grow, as 80 new job opportunities are open across the company.

About Sendinblue

Sendinblue is the only all-in-one digital marketing platform empowering B2B and B2C businesses, e-commerce sellers and agencies to build customer relationships through end to end digital marketing campaigns, transactional messaging, and marketing automation. Unlike other marketing solutions built for enterprise-level budgets and expertise, Sendinblue tailors its all-in-one suite to suit the marketing needs of growing SMBs in tough markets. Sendinblue was founded in 2012 by Armand Thiberge with a mission to make the most effective marketing channels accessible to all businesses. Headquartered in Paris with offices in Seattle, Berlin, Noida, and Toronto, Sendinblue supports more than 300,000 active users across 160 countries.

About Metrilo

Metrilo was founded in 2014 by Murry Ivanoff and Peter Iliev. Based in Bulgaria, Metrilo is a marketing and sales analytics SaaS platform for e-merchants. The solution helps brands grow online using the power of their data and focus on customer retention. Metrilo thus makes it possible to study traffic, sales, visitor and customer behavior, product performance and conversion funnels.

About PushOwl

PushOwl was founded in 2016 by Shashank Kumar. Based in India, PushOwl allows e-commerce stores to enable web push notifications as a marketing channel, turning visitors into subscribers, and driving more revenue. With the app, customers can send marketing campaigns, set up automated flows, recover abandoned carts, personalize their promotions, and constantly optimize their strategy with granular metrics and reporting.

About Chatra

Founded in 2015 by Yaakov Karda, Maria Karda, Artem Polikarpov and Slava Olesik, Chatra is a messaging platform for SMBs. The company provides its customers with a centralized platform for all interactions with customers, be it live chat, emails or social media. Customers can also access analytics on website visits and user profiles, which helps them improve the quality of their services.

