FSMTC announces the completion of the Hantru-1 upgrade

POHNPEI, Federated States of Micronesia and ALLEN, Texas, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FSM Telecommunications Corporation (FSMTC) announced today that Xtera, Inc., a provider of innovative subsea fiber optic solutions, has completed the Hantru-1 upgrade. FSMTC is the premium telecommunications service provider for Pohnpei, Kosrae, Chuuk, and Yap in the Federated States of Micronesia. Completion of the Hantru-1 Submarine Cable System upgrade between Pohnpei and Guam enables FSMTC to meet the growing demand for broadband services in the region.



Xtera has provided the additional capacity using their state-of-the-art Nu-WaveTM Optima Submarine Line Terminal Equipment (SLTE). Xtera’s SLTE enables upgrades to submarine cable systems with the latest photonic technologies, whilst facilitating seamless integration with their existing equipment. The increased system capacity provided on Hantru-1 significantly reduces the cost per bit of the network whilst offering enhanced functionality.

Fredy Perman, Chief Executive Officer of FSMTC, stated, “I am very pleased to announce that Xtera has successfully completed the upgrade of Hantru-1. Their performance demonstrates why they were selected to be a member of the FSMTC family as our next generation supplier.”

Keith Henderson, Chief Executive Officer of Xtera, added, “The fact that FSMTC selected Xtera to upgrade Hantru-1, and to be their supplier partner of choice for the future, is a significant vote of confidence in the value of Xtera’s technology, engineering, and operations team. We are extremely proud to support FSMTC as capacity demands continue to grow.”

About FSMTC

FSMTC is a public Corporation established under Title 21 of the Code of the Federated States of Micronesia, governed under FSM laws. FSMTC operates in accordance with the highest standards in all relationships with customers, suppliers, the environment, and the community. Our vision is to provide the best possible modern, cost-effective telecommunications services by consistently satisfying the realistic expectations of our customers and stakeholders.

For more information, please visit FSMTC or contact marketing@fsmtc.fm

About Xtera®

Xtera is an innovative provider of subsea and telecom technology. The Company supplies both repeatered and unrepeatered systems, using its high-performance optical amplifiers to deliver traffic directly inland to cities and offering flexibility in working with industry partners to provide the optimum solution. For more information, please visit Xtera or contact info@xtera.com

