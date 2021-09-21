Ahana Cofounder Will Co-Lead Session At OSPOCon 2021 About Presto SQL Query Engine

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahana , the Presto company, today announced that its Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Dipti Borkar will co-lead a session with Facebook Software Engineer Tim Meehan at OSPOCon 2021 about Presto, the Facebook-born open source high performance, distributed SQL query engine. The event is being held September 27-30 in Seattle, WA and Virtual.



Session Title: “Presto – Today and Beyond – The Open Source SQL Engine for Querying All Data Lakes.”

Session Time: Wednesday, September 29 at 3:55pm - 4:45pm PT

Session Presenters: Ahana Cofounder and Chief Product Officer and Presto Foundation Chairperson, Outreach Team, Dipti Borkar; and Facebook Software Engineer and Presto Foundation Chairperson, Technical Steering Committee, Tim Meehan.

Session Details: Born at Facebook, Presto is an open source high performance, distributed SQL query engine. With the disaggregation of storage and compute, Presto was created to simplify querying of all data lakes - cloud data lakes like S3 and on premise data lakes like HDFS. Presto's high performance and flexibility has made it a very popular choice for interactive query workloads on large Hadoop-based clusters as well as AWS S3, Google Cloud Storage and Azure blob store. Today it has grown to support many users and use cases including ad hoc query, data lake house analytics, and federated querying. This session will give an overview on Presto including architecture and how it works, the problems it solves, and most common use cases. Dipti and Tim will also share the latest innovation in the project as well as the future roadmap.

To register for Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference + OSPOCon 2021, please go to the event registration page to purchase a registration.

About Ahana

Ahana, the Presto company, offers the only managed service for Presto on AWS with the vision to simplify open data lake analytics. Presto, the open source project created by Facebook and used at Uber, Twitter and thousands more, is the de facto standard for fast SQL processing on data lakes. Ahana Cloud delivers the easiest Presto SaaS and enables data platform teams to provide high performance SQL analytics on their S3 data lakes and other data sources. As a leading member of the Presto community and Linux Foundation’s Presto Foundation, Ahana is also focused on fostering growth and evangelizing open source Presto. Founded in 2020, Ahana is headquartered in San Mateo, CA and operates as an all-remote company. Investors include GV, Leslie Ventures, Lux Capital, and Third Point Ventures. Follow Ahana on LinkedIn , Twitter and PrestoDB Slack .

