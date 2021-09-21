Highly Anticipated Global Pre-Order Portal Now Open for Terravis Solar & COR Battery System Products

Mississauga, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd (Nasdaq-CM: WKSP; WKSPW) (“Worksport” or the “Company”) is excited to present the market with a pre-order portal (www.goterravis.com) for its flagship solar-integrated tonneau cover and COR mobile energy storage system (ESS). The website will allow customers from around the world to be first in line to receive the highly anticipated Terravis mobile solar generator and COR energy storage system.



This culminates years of effort in providing the market with a simple way of getting the first-of-its-kind, solar-integrated tonneau cover and COR mobile energy storage systems. Management believes this is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for EV startup manufacturers, well-established automotive manufacturers, and retail consumers alike to grab the first bulk of systems, directly from Worksport’s new high-tech, Canadian manufacturing facility, with large-scale production scheduled to begin as soon as Q1, 2022.

Using the Company’s hardcover design for the Terravis solar cover framework allows current pick-up truck owners to harness sustainable energy through advanced solar power technology to charge their COR energy storage system (ESS) – capturing and utilizing power when and where it otherwise wouldn’t be available. The Terravis COR is a versatile technology that works as both a lifestyle product and power tool. A key feature to the system is Worksport’s “hot-swap” technology. This allows depleted batteries to be changed out within a 60-second window while the system remains in full use. Indeed, one can remove and replace an almost depleted COR battery with a fully charged one without having the power cut off, allowing consumers to, for example, continue enjoying the big game without losing internet connectivity from their Wi-Fi routers.

A considerable advantage to having the pre-order site now available is the ability to generate orders from the broader, retail consumer markets; no pickup truck needed. The Company’s solar integrations and COR battery systems also work independently of one another, mobile and ready for other adventurous applications including emergencies, medical, military, defense, and disaster-recovery situations.

“Opening this portal to the public is a monumental achievement for our team. It is incredible to experience the level of excitement this is drawing. We are very much looking forward to getting Terravis production manufacturing underway and putting the power to supply your own energy from the sun logically on your truck and comfortably in your hands,” Worksport CEO Steven Rossi says.

Accordingly, management believes their solar cover and COR will significantly broaden the company’s revenue streams, with expectations of annual growth.

About Worksport Ltd.

Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the IP on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based true green energy solutions for the renewable, clean energy, and automotive industries. Worksport Ltd. seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based technology. For more information, please visit www.worksport.com , www.investworksport.com and www.goterravis.com.

Connect with Worksport:

Please follow the company’s social media accounts on Twitter , Facebook , Linkedin , and Instagram , as well as sign up for the company’s newsletters at www.worksport.com or www.investworksport.com. Worksport Ltd. strives to provide frequent updates of its operations to its community of investors, clients, and customers to maintain the highest level of visibility.

Linkedin

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

For additional information, please contact:

Steven Obadiah

Business Development Manager

Worksport Ltd.

T: 1-(888) 506-2013

E: investors@worksport.com

W: www.investworksport.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain "forward‐looking statements." Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to the view of management of the Company concerning its business strategy, manufacture of its products, sales, future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward‐looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward‐looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward‐looking statements. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward‐looking statements to conform these statements to actual results. No Stock Exchange or Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Attachment