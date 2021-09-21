Enphase Energy Announces Participation in Hawaiian Electric’s Battery Bonus Program

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy management technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems, today announced its participation in Hawaiian Electric’s Battery Bonus grid services program.



The program offers a new incentive for homeowners on the island of Oahu who install a new home battery. The first customers accepted by Hawaiian Electric into the Battery Bonus program will be eligible to receive $850 per kW that they commit to make available to Hawaiian Electric during a fixed two-hour period each day — for example, qualified new Encharge 10 battery owners may be eligible to earn up to $3,264.

Existing Hawaiian Electric net energy metering (NEM) customers enrolling in the Battery Bonus program are also eligible to add up to 5 kW of new solar capacity to their roofs without losing their existing NEM rate agreement, resulting in even more savings.

“This incentive helps make solar and battery energy systems more affordable and attractive than ever before for our customers,” said Roy Skaggs, director of sales at Alternate Energy. “Because the program also allows existing solar owners to add more solar on their homes without jeopardizing their existing NEM rates, we are seeing particular interest from our existing clients looking to upgrade and grow their systems.”

“Our customers know and trust Enphase products,” said Mike Tanuvasa, founder at SolarTech Industries. “With this new incentive, the choice to upgrade a system with Enphase batteries is an easy one. In particular, being able to manage the all-in-one system with a single app puts power in the hands of our customers.”

“The Battery Bonus program is fantastic,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “The program helps realize Hawaiian Electric’s goal of a 100 percent renewable power grid by 2045, and more homeowners than ever before can have a solar-plus-storage system. We are thrilled to work with our installers in Oahu to make enrolling our batteries into this program simple and easy.”

Enphase delivers a safe solar-plus-storage solution which does not expose installers or homeowners to high-voltage DC. Enphase Encharge batteries feature Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, which provides a long cycle life, safe operation through excellent thermal stability, and a UL9540A fire safety certification. Enphase batteries are equipped with Enphase Power Start™ technology, which helps seamlessly power-up air conditioners and well-pumps. Homeowners have insight into their systems through the Enphase Enlighten™ mobile app, including the ability to go off-grid from the app. Encharge batteries offer the confidence and convenience of a maintenance-free system, over-the-air software upgrades, and a 10-year limited warranty with an optional 5-year limited warranty extension.

Learn more about Enphase and the Battery Bonus program here .

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 36 million microinverters, and approximately 1.5 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/ and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

