GBT Launches Long Distance Testing Phase For its Long-Range Radio system

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK: GTCH ) ("GBT” or the “Company”), launches long distance testing phase for its Infinia radio system. The testing will be done for voice and digital data communications, nationwide. This phase of testing is to evaluate dead zones coverage using fixed coordinate repeater units. Infinia (Internal project’s code name) is a data and voice communication system, that operates via HF (High Frequency) radio waves. The system communicates through ionospheric propagation environment to reach very long distances. A skip zone, also called dead zone, is the distance between the point where a radio signal was transmitted and the point where it was received, after refracted back by the ionosphere, in such area’s transmissions may not be received. Infinia includes a solution for dead zones coverage which is a repeater’s static geo-referenced system, to always ensure continuous communication. The repeater system operates as a relay and will automatically switch frequencies according to ionospheric conditions, ensuring steady communication between mobile and base units. The system will be tested using various antenna types, among them are Whip, NVIS and loop antennas. Since ionospheric conditions play a major role in governing skip zones, vigorous testing will be conducted throughout terrains and various weather conditions. The system aimed to be used for wide variety of civil and military applications, among them are remote location telemedicine, emergency response and internet services.



"We are launching a long-range testing phase for our Infinia radio system, after initial short and medium distance testing produced successful results. This phase targets coverage and nationwide communication. We will be testing voice and data communication between all system units with the focus on signal reliability and stability. Since the Infinia system is working through skywaves the main challenge will be to ensure dead zone communication coverage. As with every HF radio system another major obstacle is to maintain a continuous communication throughout the day and weather conditions. These dead zones are the regions between a transmission send and receive points, after refracting from the ionosphere. The Infinia system includes repeaters which aim to cover dead zones by automatically switching to proper frequencies according to the ionospheric conditions, always maintaining continuous communication. For example, a communication from Los Angeles to Denver Colorado may be established through a repeater unit in Seattle Washington. We will also evaluate the system with various antenna types, positions, and landscape conditions. The Infinia system aims to provide data and voice communication for wide range of civil and military applications among them are remote telemedicine, emergency response, and modern internet services,” said Danny Rittman the Company’s CTO.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this system. In order to successfully implement this concept, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, developed and granted regulatory approval, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

About Us

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”) ( http://gbtti.com ) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT’s mission, to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT’s goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT’s vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between any and all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website ( http://www.sec.gov ). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

Contact:

Dr. Danny Rittman, CTO

press@gopherprotocol.com