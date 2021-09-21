Craftsy Reaches New Spanish-Speaking Audiences

PLYMOUTH, Minn., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TN Marketing announces its exciting expansion to an international, multilingual audience, connecting Spanish-speakers to their passions with the launch of over 150 Craftsy classes taught entirely in Spanish. This expansion will allow the company to tap into the Spanish-speaking market and connect with audiences in Latin America and Spain, as well as the United States.



The decision to expand comes after months of planning and research into the promising opportunity for brand growth among Spanish-speaking communities. In an international study observing the largest global markets available, the Spanish-speaking world represents the second largest market opportunity, trailing only that of the English-speaking world. “With over 100 million enthusiasts that engage in one or more of TN Marketing’s categories living in Spanish-speaking countries, the potential for growth is abundant,” notes Cal Franklin, President and CEO of TN Marketing.

The official debut of Craftsy's new Spanish website, es.Craftsy.com, will occur September 2021 and feature over 150 classes across six of the brand’s most popular categories including: cake decorating, sewing, crochet, drawing, baking and cooking and expanding into more soon! While the launch of Craftsy content in Spanish is the first step toward expanding the company’s platforms to multilingual audiences, TN Marketing looks forward to additional global expansion opportunities in the future.

