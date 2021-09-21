Vijay Reddy, Former AI VC at Intel Capital, Joins Clear Ventures

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Clear Ventures announced that Vijay Reddy, former partner at Intel Capital, has joined the Clear team as its newest Partner.



With $330 million of assets under management from a world-class investor base, Clear is a Silicon Valley frontier technology venture capital firm that is purpose-built to help startup teams win.

Founded by Chris Rust and Rajeev Madhavan , who collectively founded 5 successful startups and invested in more than 60 companies, including 8 IPOs and 26 acquisitions from 36 exits, Clear focuses on early-stage Enterprise IT companies, thus many are aimed at the convergence of artificial intelligence (AI) and deep domain or functional expertise. We refer to this as “AI + X”, or AI applied to a specific industry or function. In 90 percent of its past portfolio companies, a majority of which are led by first time CEO’s, Clear has been a founding investor.

Clear is dedicated to bringing early capital, connections, and company-building insights to startups that are focused on creating innovations leveraging AI and machine learning (ML) solutions to the world’s largest industries. With an investment philosophy that is intrinsically aligned with this approach, Vijay Reddy will allow Clear to broaden its hyper-focus on investing in early-stage AI and disruptive emerging technology companies that help businesses win.

Vijay brings to Clear his background, domain expertise and well-established reputation as a leading AI and frontier technology venture investor. Having invested in 20 AI and frontier technology startups, including 4 unicorns and 2 IPOs, he has helped his portfolio raise more than $3.5B and achieve aggregate valuations in excess of $20B.

“While at Intel, Vijay distinguished himself as a leading early stage investor in AI, big data analytics and cloud-to-edge technologies. This is a perfect fit for his new role at Clear,” said Rajeev Madhavan, co-founder and General Partner at Clear Ventures. “Vijay’s thoughtful and respectful approach to venture investing, and his tireless commitment to help his portfolio companies flourish, have earned him an excellent reputation. Vijay is distinguished by an exceptional financial track record, a world class relationship ecosystem, and nearly a decade of hands-on early stage technology venture investment experience. His positive attitude, keen intellect, and sound business judgement are a perfect fit for the Clear investment team. We’re thrilled to welcome him as our newest partner.”

“Over the last several years I have increasingly shifted from mid-stage winners to point-of-origin investing. Nothing is more fulfilling to me than sharing risk by investing in the 1st round or 1st institutional round, and then being there to help create opportunity along the entrepreneur’s journey,” said Vijay Reddy, partner at Clear Ventures. “The collaborative and team-oriented approach at Clear empowers me to provide not just financing, but the scaling insights and resources early-stage startups need to reach their full potential. I am excited to work with the Clear team to support the efforts of bold IT entrepreneurs as they build tomorrow’s companies of consequence.”

“Having worked with deeply technical innovators from top research institutions, Vijay enhances and rounds out our offering for founders, researchers and practitioners who are leveraging bold, disruptive ideas and extreme clarity of purpose to build best in class solutions,” said Chris Rust, co-founder and General Partner for Clear Ventures. “He is a strong addition to our team and we are looking forward to working with him to provide an even wider range of early-stage startups with capital and resources at every phase of their lifecycle.”

More About Vijay Reddy

Some of Vijay Reddy’s notable deals at Intel Capital included Sambanova, DataRobot, Lilt, Joby, Aeye, Hypersonix, KatanaGraph, Landing.ai, BabbleLabs (acquired by Cisco), Matroid, Avaamo, Opaque and Common Sense Machines. He began his career as an entrepreneur when he co-founded his first startup. He also has held several senior Business Development and Product Development roles in the communications, software, and semiconductor industries. He takes a founder-first approach while being actively involved with the startup community as a mentor and advisor. A Kauffman Fellow, Vijay received his MBA from Chicago Booth (Finance and Entrepreneurship) and has a BS & MS in Electrical and Computer Engineering with top honors.

About Clear

With $330 million of capital from a world-class investor base, Clear is a Silicon Valley venture capital firm that is purpose-built to help startup teams win in frontier technology and services. Founded by veteran company builders and venture investors Chris Rust and Rajeev Madhavan, formerly of Sequoia Capital and USVP and founders of five successful companies, Clear provides early capital, connections, and company-building insights to bold startup teams so their ideas can grow into market-leading companies. More at Clear online at www.clear.ventures .

