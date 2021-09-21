HTG Molecular Diagnostics to Present at the Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM) (HTG), a life science company whose mission is to advance precision medicine, today announced that company management will present in a fireside chat in Cantor Fitzgerald’s Virtual Global Healthcare Conference, being held September 27th – 30th, 2021.



Details for the fireside chat are below:

Date: Thursday, September 30, 2021 Time: 2:00 PM Eastern / 11:00 AM Pacific Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/cantor12/htgm/2086560

Management will also be available for 1x1 meetings. If you would like to request a meeting, please email corporateaccess@cantor.com

About HTG:

HTG is accelerating precision medicine from diagnosis to treatment by harnessing the power of transcriptnome-wide profiling to drive translational research, clinical diagnostics and targeted therapeutics across a variety of disease areas.

Building on more than a decade of pioneering innovation and partnerships with biopharma leaders and major academic institutes, HTG’s proprietary RNA platform technologies are designed to make the development of life science tools and diagnostics more effective and efficient and to unlock a differentiated and disruptive approach to transformative drug discovery. For more information visit www.htgmolecular.com.

Contact:

Ashley Robinson

Phone: (617) 430-7577

Email: arr@lifesciadvisors.com