EZ NFT Artist, James C. Mulligan, Launches Stunning, One-of-a-Kind Warhol Tributes on MakersPlace

Uniquely Commissioned Physical and NFT Art Pairings Reinterpret Warhol’s Revered Sunday B. Morning Prints of Marilyn Monroe



Las Vegas, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Wee-Cig International Corporation (OTCMarkets: WCIG), a company focused on identifying and growing top tech companies in emerging markets, today announced that its controlled subsidiary dba, “EZ365”, is launching two stunning James C. Mulligan works for auction on MakersPlace, one of the world’s leading digital art marketplaces. The pieces were developed in collaboration with the Company’s EZ NFT division which provides diverse opportunities to invest in the NFT market.

The 1/1 works by Mulligan, a celebrated Irish-American fine artist, are being auctioned as part of EZ NFT’s exclusive Renaissance 2.0 offering, creating exceptional opportunities to invest in iconic physical art pieces and the uniquely commissioned NFTs inspired by them. The two stunning pieces at auction are part of Renaissance 2.0’s initial launch, The Marilyn Collection, which brought together five exceptional modern-day artists to generate unique NFTs inspired by Andy Warhol’s Sunday B. Morning prints of screen legend Marilyn Monroe.

Mulligan’s Diamond Doll is a sparkling tribute to the screen goddess. Created live at the Crypto Jazz Festival in Newport, the artist used brush and hand to apply paint and glitter to the canvas with stunning effect. The lucky buyer will receive the original, physical handpainted 3' x 3' acrylic and glitter piece, a time lapse NFT showcasing the creation of the work and final product, and a physical, Infinite Objects display.

Painted in oil on panel and awash in rosy tones, Mulligan’s Pink and the Blues depicts Andy Warhol in melancholy contemplation. This 1/1 NFT brings the piece to life with moving music and subtle animation. In addition to the original 16” x 20” painting and 1/1 NFT with Infinite Objects display, the successful bidder will also receive the original Andy Warhol Sunday B. Morning edition print that served as Mulligan’s inspiration.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for any art or NFT enthusiast and the die-hard Andy Warhol or Marilyn Monroe fan,” said Russell Korus, EZ365 Founder and CEO of Wee-Cig. “James Mulligan’s incredible talent has long been admired by numerous celebrity collectors. The opportunity to obtain one of his original paintings, a 1/1 NFT and an original Warhol print in one bid will be a boast-worthy addition to any collection.”

“This collaboration has allowed me to pay tribute to one of my greatest influences and his lifelong muse,” added Mulligan. “My reinterpretations of Warhol’s works, on canvas and in NFT form, allow the digital and physical art worlds to intertwine so seamlessly. It was inspiring to transcend beyond my well-honed painting process to create NFTs that are unique in their own right, and which bring the art to life.”

James C. Mulligan has generated hundreds of thousands of dollars of sales in the NFT market, on highly anticipated initial drops and as well as on the secondary art market.

To view or bid on these pieces on MakersPlace, visit https://makersplace.com/jamescmulligan/

For more information on EZ NFT and its Renaissance 2.0 offering visit ez365.io/ez-nft/

About Wee-Cig International Corporation

Wee-Cig International Corporation is a publicly traded holding and acquisition company (WCIG) with a particular talent in identifying top tech companies in emerging markets and helping them get to the next level. Constantly scouring the technology landscape to find the best investment opportunities, Wee-Cig targets companies that capitalize on unique opportunities by leveraging extensive, decades long industry relationships and management expertise. For more information, visit: https://weecigcorp.com/

About the EZ365 Ecosystem

EZ365 leverages the transparency and immutability of blockchain technology to break down barriers to owning digital assets and unleash the vast growth potential of the NFT, online gaming industry and the cryptocurrency world. The first-to-market blockchain-based ecosystem to combine NFTs, online gaming, a financial services platform, and a learning portal, EZ365 is further differentiated by its focus on customer support, security, ease-of-use and the customer experience; making it easy for users to invest, play, trade and learn in a secure environment. The EZ365 team includes leaders in blockchain and cryptocurrency development, network and security infrastructure for global capital and derivatives markets and the online gaming space. Together they bring the rigor and methodology of established financial market security and deep technology expertise to the EZ365 platform.

For more information visit: https://ez365.io/

For media inquiries contact:

Wee-Cig Media Relations

media@weecigcorp.com