ECMOHO Limited Announces Receipt of Minimum Bid Price Notice From NASDAQ

SHANGHAI, China, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECMOHO Limited (Nasdaq: MOHO) (“ECMOHO”, “we” or the “Company”), an integrated solutions provider in the health and wellness market in China, today announced that it received a notification letter dated September 16, 2021 (the “Deficiency Letter”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market Inc. (the “Nasdaq”), indicating that the Company is no longer in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Rule 5450(a)(1) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules as the Company’s closing bid price per American depositary share (“ADS”), each representing four Class A ordinary shares, par value US$0.00001 per share, of the Company, has been below US$1.00 for a period of 30 consecutive business days. The Nasdaq notification letter does not result in the immediate delisting of the Company's securities.



Pursuant to Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company has a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until March 15, 2022 (the “Compliance Period”), to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement. If at any time during the Compliance Period, the closing bid price per ADS is at least US$1.00 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide the Company a written confirmation of compliance and the matter will be closed.

In the event that the Company does not regain compliance by March 15, 2022, subject to the determination by the staff of Nasdaq, it may be eligible for an additional 180 calendar days compliance period if it meets the continued listing requirements for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards, with the exception of bid price requirement, of the Nasdaq Capital Market, and provides written notice to Nasdaq of its intention to cure the deficiency.

About ECMOHO Ltd.

ECMOHO is an integrated solutions provider in the health and wellness market in China. The company curates and sells the best global brands and quality products to Chinese health-conscious consumers. Our technology, network and expertise in marketing and distribution empower us to connect families with advanced health supplements, nutrition and food items, personal care products, household healthcare equipment and other wellness products. Through over ten years of operation, ECMOHO has established an ecosystem of trusted products and relationships to provide customized solutions which promote health regeneration, impart therapeutic benefits, and increase longevity to our devoted consumers to sustain health.

