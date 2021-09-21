HP Brings You Closer to the People and Things You Love with New Windows 11 Devices

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, HP Inc. introduced its newest devices, displays and accessories, designed for people who want technology that enables them to seamlessly switch between productivity, creativity, entertainment, and collaboration – regardless of location.

PCs are more important than ever as we settle into a new way of life. According to a recent HP study, 36% of respondents say they will continue watching TV, movies, and videos as much as they did in 2020.1 One-third of users say they expect to continue using their PCs for video calls to connect with others to take meetings, network, or have happy hours with friends.2 And 73% of respondents want a device that offers enough power and professional features to express themselves creatively.3

“The last 18 months has forever changed how we work, learn, and play – now more than ever, consumers need devices with the latest technologies to keep up with their lifestyle,” said Josephine Tan, Global Head and General Manager, Consumer PCs at HP Inc. “We are excited that this powerful combination of HP and Windows 11 will give consumers the best consumption, collaboration, and creation experiences to bring them closer to the people and things they love.”

Connect, Collaborate and Create for Meaningful Connections: HP Spectre x360 16 inch 2-in-1 Laptop PC

Consumers are seeking technology that has the portability and power to stay connected wherever they are, and the ability to seamlessly switch between productivity, creativity, entertainment, and collaboration. The HP Spectre x360 16 inch 2-in 1 Laptop PC, available in nocturne blue with celestial blue accents, and nightfall black with pale brass accents, offers a PC to easily consume, collaborate, and create with the people and things you love. Features include:

With video calls part of the new normal, the world’s first 16” laptop PC with an integrated, intelligent 5 MP camera 4 also makes it easy to log-in using Windows Hello. The camera features a physical shutter controlled by a hot key, with an on-screen display shown in all apps that use the camera to remind the user of its status for added security.

also makes it easy to log-in using Windows Hello. The camera features a physical shutter controlled by a hot key, with an on-screen display shown in all apps that use the camera to remind the user of its status for added security. HP GlamCam in the HP Command Center elevates the video call experience. Enable Beauty Mode to touch up skin, teeth, and eyes. 5 Get up and take a break mid-call with Auto Frame. 6 Lighting Correction brings the right amount of light to your face by adjusting poor lighting conditions for a seamless transition when you're moving from the home office to the patio. 6 The device automatically locks when you walk away and awakens when you approach; 6 when you look away, the screen dims so you can save battery; and if someone is behind you, the device will blur the screen to protect against shoulder surfing. 7 Receive wellbeing reminders including screen time 8 and distance. 9

Get up and take a break mid-call with Auto Frame. Lighting Correction brings the right amount of light to your face by adjusting poor lighting conditions for a seamless transition when you're moving from the home office to the patio. The device automatically locks when you walk away and awakens when you approach; when you look away, the screen dims so you can save battery; and if someone is behind you, the device will blur the screen to protect against shoulder surfing. Receive wellbeing reminders including screen time and distance. Whether streaming the latest movie or editing the perfect image, the 16:10 ratio 10 and up to UHD+OLED display 11 with VESA True Black HDR and 100% color calibration brings bold details and visuals to life. Experience an extra 22 mm of viewing space compared to the 15-inch version with the 91% screen-to-body ratio. 12

and up to UHD+OLED display with VESA True Black HDR and 100% color calibration brings bold details and visuals to life. Experience an extra 22 mm of viewing space compared to the 15-inch version with the 91% screen-to-body ratio. Sound comes alive with newly designed quad speakers for higher volume, more balanced treble, 13 along with AI Noise Removal that mutes any background noise.

along with AI Noise Removal that mutes any background noise. Experience superb performance with an Intel ® Evo™ verified platform 14 , 11th Gen Intel ®️ Core™️ i7 Processor, 15 NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, 16 up to Wi-Fi 6E 17 with Network Booster and Bluetooth 5.2, and up to 17 hours of battery life. 18

Evo™ verified platform , 11th Gen Intel Core™️ i7 Processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, up to Wi-Fi 6E with Network Booster and Bluetooth 5.2, and up to 17 hours of battery life. This is the first HP consumer notebook made with recycled CNC aluminum, also features a sustainably made keyboard, bezels and a speaker box made with ocean-bound plastic19, along with molded fiber packaging to help reduce the environmental impact. It also has EPEAT® Gold & ENERGY STAR® ratings.20

Made by Creators for Creators: HP ENVY 34 inch All-in-One Desktop PC

Creators desire a powerful hub with a high-resolution screen and incredible performance to bring their creations to life. And many creators experience the greatest level of productivity to complete multiple tasks when given an ultra-wide display versus a laptop, a single external monitor, and even a dual monitor set-up.21 These insights led to the development of the HP ENVY 34 All-in-One Desktop PC. Fit more of what you love into your creative process with the 34-inch, height-adjustable display; the wider display with its 21:9 ratio micro-edge display01 reduces time wasted in scrolling or switching to different windows and allows you to focus your full attention on a single task. Coupled with the new Windows 11 Snap Layouts, easily view multiple documents side by side or quickly move a window to a specific region of the screen.

Other exciting new features include:

Enjoy the most immersive experience possible with the ultra-sharp details and anti-reflection coating of the world’s first 34-inch All-in-One with 5K display, 22 and true color accuracy with factory color calibration and 98% DCI-P3. 23

and true color accuracy with factory color calibration and 98% DCI-P3. With the world’s first All-in-One with a detachable, magnetic camera 24 – which features an advanced 16 MP binning technology and 2 μm pixel sensor – easily move the camera along the sides of the display to change the way you collaborate with others. Customize how you appear in the camera with HP Enhanced Lighting, which leverages the lighting controls in your display.

– which features an advanced 16 MP binning technology and 2 μm pixel sensor – easily move the camera along the sides of the display to change the way you collaborate with others. Customize how you appear in the camera with HP Enhanced Lighting, which leverages the lighting controls in your display. Creators expect a professional grade tool for both their personal and professional lives and this all-in-one delivers, with up to an 8-core 11th Gen Intel ® Core™ i9 S-series processor 15 and is the world’s first All-in-One with NVIDIA ® GeForce ® RTX 3080 graphics. 25

Core™ i9 S-series processor and is the world’s first All-in-One with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics. Clever design features include an embedded power supply design, advanced thermal solution, wireless charging pads built into the stand, along with multiple ports including Thunderbolt™ 4 support.

The Perfect Companion for Your Hybrid Life: The HP 11 inch Tablet PC

The HP 11 inch Tablet PC is a thin and light device optimized for touch and designed for productivity and creativity on the go. Share your experiences in real time using the world’s first tablet with rotatable camera26 and world’s first tablet with 13 MP front camera,27 which allows users to go from selfie mode to a world-view mode in an instant, or even to the desktop view for real-time sharing during video calls. The company’s first Windows 11 tablet PC allows you to leverage Windows 11 Snap Layouts in both landscape and portrait mode using the innovative built-in kickstand to view content, edit between two apps, and share content while on a video call. Increase productivity with the optional detachable magnetic keyboard that can also work in portrait and landscape mode, or discover new ways to collaborate and create with ease using the optional HP Rechargeable Tilt Pen, HP Palette software, and Windows Ink. Seamlessly move between devices to create, work, and play with the HP Tablet and its SuperSpeed USB Type-C® port.

A Creative Toolbox for What You Love: HP Palette

Creating and sharing content is often done on the go and can be challenging across multiple devices. That’s why HP is introducing HP Palette – a digital workspace for creatives to help simplify their creative flow and offers cross-device collaboration to create the things you love, faster and easier.

There are four applications within HP Palette, which is available across all new Spectre and ENVY devices and the new HP Tablet:

PhotoMatch: Developed by HP Labs, this innovative photo search tool enables search based on AI Face Recognition.

Developed by HP Labs, this innovative photo search tool enables search based on AI Face Recognition. HP QuickDrop: Easily send photos and images to a phone wirelessly from an HP device – even if the phone has a different operating system – to share content quickly and easily with others.

Easily send photos and images to a phone wirelessly from an HP device – even if the phone has a different operating system – to share content quickly and easily with others. Duet for HP: Connect a second device – whether it be a laptop, tablet or AiO – using Duet for HP to extend a workspace. Use the second device as an input screen to edit with a pen, zoom in or out with touch or for easier editing. 28

Connect a second device – whether it be a laptop, tablet or AiO – using Duet for HP to extend a workspace. Use the second device as an input screen to edit with a pen, zoom in or out with touch or for easier editing. Concepts: Create on the go with quick sketching or editing, then share the creation via HP QuickDrop.29

Additional New Windows 11 Devices, designed with Sustainability in Mind

Other new Windows 11 devices30 offered by HP – which are composed of post-consumer recycled plastics31, EPEAT® Silver or Gold registered32, ENERGY STAR® certified, and wrapped in 100% sustainably sourced and recyclable packaging33 – include:

HP 14 inch Laptop PC: Multitask on HP’s lightest 14” consumer laptop with optional 4G LTE 34 , with lightning-fast connectivity and responsive performance of the Snapdragon ® 7c Gen 2 Compute Platform, up to 8 GB LPDDR4 memory, 128 GB of storage, and up to 15 hours of battery life. 35

Multitask on HP’s lightest 14” consumer laptop with optional 4G LTE , with lightning-fast connectivity and responsive performance of the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 Compute Platform, up to 8 GB LPDDR4 memory, 128 GB of storage, and up to 15 hours of battery life. HP Reversible Protective Sleeve: Protect your investment in style with colorful sleeve that is also easy to clean and fits 14- and 15-inch devices.

Protect your investment in style with colorful sleeve that is also easy to clean and fits 14- and 15-inch devices. HP Pavilion All-in-One Desktop PC: Meet confidently with the new Zoom Certified 24- or 27-inch AiO, which features a 5 MP pop-up privacy webcam. Great for productivity or streaming a favorite movie, the AiO is available with a Full or Quad HD display 36 featuring a flicker-free and anti-glare screen with a low blue light filter and AMD Ryzen™ 5000 series 37 processors.

Meet confidently with the new Zoom Certified 24- or 27-inch AiO, which features a 5 MP pop-up privacy webcam. Great for productivity or streaming a favorite movie, the AiO is available with a Full or Quad HD display featuring a flicker-free and anti-glare screen with a low blue light filter and AMD Ryzen™ 5000 series processors. HP All-in-One Desktop PC: Coursework and everyday tasks are a breeze with the choice of an AMD Ryzen™ 5000 series38 or Intel® processor15. Sharing a mood is easier than ever, with a new emoji key integrated on the keyboard.

Along with the company’s new premium and mainstream PCs, HP will also begin shipping devices with Windows 11 across its existing portfolio beginning later this fall.

Bring Your Projects and Creations to Life with New HP Displays

Whether it’s for work or play, many are searching for that perfect monitor that combines productivity and immersion. In a recent HP study, respondents found they were up to 33% more focused when using a larger versus a smaller screen. The HP U32 4K HDR Monitor lets avid creators see every detail and bring their entire vision to life. This stunning 31.5-inch diagonal 4K HDR monitor38 features precise and true-to-life, factory-calibrated color gamut with 99% sRGB and 98% DCI-P3, ideal for editing photos or creating intricate designs.39 The HP M34d WQHD Curved Monitor is a fully immersive 34-inch diagonal display complete with integrated speakers and a WQHD resolution40 for multitaskers to collaborate while working or enjoying the latest entertainment with friends.

Both monitors offer a clutter-free space with the unified USB-C® cable that can handle both data and power for the monitors when connected to a laptop.41 Stay comfortable all day long with a low blue light filter and stand adjustability.42 Create and consume content responsibly with a monitor that's sustainably made, built with recycled plastics.43

Pricing and Availability 44

The HP Spectre x360 16 inch 2-in-1 Laptop is expected to be available beginning in October at HP.com for a starting price of $1,639. It is also expected to be available at Best Buy later this fall.

is expected to be available beginning in October at HP.com for a starting price of $1,639. It is also expected to be available at Best Buy later this fall. The HP ENVY 34 inch All-in-One Desktop PC is expected to be available beginning in October at HP.com for a starting price of $1,999.

is expected to be available beginning in October at HP.com for a starting price of $1,999. The HP 11 inch Tablet PC is expected to be available in December at HP.com for a starting price of $599. It is also expected to be available at Best Buy in December.

is expected to be available in December at HP.com for a starting price of $599. It is also expected to be available at Best Buy in December. The HP 14 inch Laptop PC is expected to be available in October at Walmart. Pricing will be provided closer to availability.

is expected to be available in October at Walmart. Pricing will be provided closer to availability. The HP Pavilion All-in-One Desktop PC is expected to be available in October at HP.com for a starting price of $799.

is expected to be available in October at HP.com for a starting price of $799. The HP AiO All-in-One Desktop PC is expected to be available in October at HP.com for a starting price of $749.

is expected to be available in October at HP.com for a starting price of $749. The HP U32 4K HDR Monitor is expected to be available in October at HP.com for a starting price of $499.

is expected to be available in October at HP.com for a starting price of $499. The HP M34d WQHD Curved Monitor is available now at HP.com for a starting price of $529.99.

is available now at HP.com for a starting price of $529.99. The HP Reversible Protective Sleeve is available now at HP.com for $19.99.

About HP

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com.

Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Always Connected PCs require network connectivity and compatible networks. Battery life varies significantly based on settings, usage, and other factors.

1 HP Consumer Insights – 6.25 In some ways, forever changed; Why PCs will continue to be essential, survey conducted with 1,201 consumers in US, UK, China, Ireland, 27 April-10 May 2021.

2 HP Consumer Insights – 6.25 In some ways, forever changed; Why PCs will continue to be essential, survey conducted with 1,201 consumers in US, UK, China, Ireland, 27 April-10 May 2021.

3 HP Consumer Insights – The Prosumer & Hybrid Life – HP Tech Circle Community: Research Insights, Global Topline Report, July 2, 2021. 443 people surveyed from U.S., Germany, China.

4 HP internal analysis based on all 16-inch clamshell and convertible laptop PCs in the market as of September 2021. Intelligent refers to Image processing unit with Intelligent Collaboration features and AI chip, both utilize Machine Learning technics to deliver the intelligent functions. 5MP refers to the image sensor active pixels. The actual image capture pixels depend on the app and/or aspect ratio selected.

5 Skin, teeth and eye touch ups. Enabled from GlamCam in HP Command Center.

6 Enabled from GlamCam in HP Command Center.

7 Shoulder Surfing – Range and time varies. Enabled from GlamCam in HP Command Center.

8 Screen Time Reminder. Range and time varies. Enabled from GlamCam in HP Command Center.

9 Screen Distance Reminder. Range varies. Enabled from GlamCam in HP Command Center.

10 All performance specifications represent the typical specifications provided by HP's component manufacturers; actual performance may vary either higher or lower.

11 OLED panel is optional. High dynamic range (HDR) content required to view full HDR images. FHD: Full high-definition (FHD) content required to view FHD images. UHD+ content must have a resolution of at least 3840x2400.

12 Screen to body ratio: Screen-to-body measurement is percent of active plus nonactive viewing area to active viewing area plus border. Measure with lid vertical to the desk.

13 Compared to HP Spectre x360 15.

14 Intel Evo verified device is 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 UMA/ 16GB/ 3K+ (non-AR and AR/ 512GB TG/Typhoon Peak 2 (ONLY sku). Intel CORE: Multi-core is designed to improve performance of certain software products. Not all customers or software applications will necessarily benefit from use of this technology. Performance and clock frequency will vary depending on application workload and your hardware and software configurations. Intel’s numbering, branding and/or naming is not a measurement of higher performance. Intel® Iris® Xe graphics: Intel and Iris are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries. Intel, the Intel logo and Iris are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries. Intel® Evo™ Platform: Intel® Evo™ Platform and Intel Inside are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.

15 Multi-core is designed to improve performance of certain software products. Not all customers or software applications will necessarily benefit from use of this technology. Performance and clock frequency will vary depending on application workload and your hardware and software configurations. Intel’s numbering, branding and/or naming is not a measurement of higher performance.

16 NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU is optional.

17 Wi-Fi 6E requires a Wi-Fi 6E router, sold separately, to function in the 6GHz band. Availability of public wireless access points limited. Wi-Fi 6E is backwards compatible with prior 802.11 specs. And available in countries where Wi-Fi 6E is supported.

18 Windows MobileMark 18 Battery life will vary depending on various factors including product model, configuration, loaded applications, features, use, wireless functionality, and power management settings. The maximum capacity of the battery will naturally decrease with time and usage. See https://bapco.com/products/mobilemark-2018/ for additional details.

19 Laptops manufactured with ocean-bound plastic material in product speaker enclosures and keyboard keycaps contain post-consumer recycled plastic. Percent of recycled materials contained in each component varies by product. Outer Boxes and Fiber Cushions with 100% Sustainably Sourced and Recyclable Packaging.

20 Based on U.S. EPEAT® registration according to IEEE 1680.1-2018 EPEAT®. EPEAT® status varies by country. Visit www.epeat.net for more information.

21 Ultrawide Productivity Study, conducted by Kantar Research on behalf of HP, September 2019.

22 Based on all 34 inch All-in-One PCs in the market as of September, 2021. 5K content required to view full 5K images.

23 All configurations are factory color calibrated a Delta E < 2. Delta E (dE) measures the amount of change in visual perception of two colors. The measurement provides how color accurate a display Delta E (dE) measures the amount of change in visual perception of two colors. This measurement provides valuable insight into how color accurate a display is.

24 Based on all All-in-One PCs in the market as of September, 2021. Magnetic multiple placement webcam is designed as part of the All-in-One PC system and can be attached on all four sides of the HP monitor.

25 Based on All-in-One PC’s in the market as of September, 2021 with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards.

26 Based on all detachable PCs and tablets in the market as of September 21, 2021. Camera can rotate to the rear and front between 0 to 235 degrees.

27 Based on detachable PCs and tablets in the market as of September 21, 2021. Front camera module design specification of 13MP. Intel processor supports up to 4096x3072 for 4K images and 1920x1080 for FHD video.

28 Duet for HP is preinstalled on this PC. Unlock use on secondary devices by downloading the app from the iOS or Google Play store and connect to your PC. Pen/touch input from a secondary device requires upgrade to the Duet Pro version, available for purchase through the Duet for HP app.

29 Basic version (installed) is free. Try unlimited sketching with a 1-month complimentary upgrade trial of Concepts Everything before being billed for a monthly or annual subscription. Your plan will renew automatically within 24 hours of billing period end unless turned off beforehand. You can cancel or make changes at any time through your Windows Store account. Open the Concepts in-app store to view the latest pricing for your country or region.

30 Windows 11 OS: Not all features are available in all editions or versions of Windows. Systems may require upgraded and/or separately purchased hardware, drivers, software or BIOS update to take full advantage of Windows functionality. Windows is automatically updated and enabled. High speed internet and Microsoft account required. ISP fees may apply and additional requirements may apply over time for updates. See http://www.windows.com.

31 Desktops manufactured with ocean-bound plastic material in panel frame, rear cover, and vent cover contain post-consumer recycled plastic. The percent of recycled materials contained in each component varies by product.*Based on HP’s internal analysis as of 5.28.2021 Calculation based on grams per product (using 12.7 grams per 16.9 ounces “single-serve” bottled water container).

32 Based on U.S. EPEAT® registration according to IEEE 1680.1-2018 EPEAT®. EPEAT® status varies by country. Visit www.epeat.net for more information.

33 Outer Boxes and Fiber Cushions with 100% Sustainably Sourced and Recyclable Packaging.

34 4G LTE module requires separately purchased service contract. Check with service provider for coverage and availability in your area. Connection speeds will vary due to location, environment, network conditions, and other factors. 4G LTE not available on all products, in all regions.

35 Battery life tested by HP using continuous FHD video playback, 1080p (1920x1080) resolution, 150 nits brightness, system audio level at 17%, player audio level at 100%, played full-screen from local storage, headphone attached, wireless on but not connected. Actual battery life will vary depending on configuration and maximum capacity will naturally decrease with time and usage.

36 QHD content required to view full QHD images.

37 Multi-core is designed to improve performance of certain software products. Not all customers or software applications will necessarily benefit from use of this technology. Performance and clock frequency will vary depending on application workload and your hardware and software configurations. AMD’s numbering, branding and/or naming is not a measurement of higher performance.

38 4K content required to view full 4K images.

39 All performance specifications represent the typical specifications provided by HP's component manufacturers; actual performance may vary either higher or lower.

40 WQHD content required to view full WQHD images.

41 USB Type-C® and USB-C® are trademarks of USB Implementers Forum.

42 HP Eye Ease hardware that does not impact color accuracy used with Eyesafe. Eyesafe® certified website: https://eyesafe.com/.

43 Display contains 5% ocean-bound plastics, the equivalent of more than four 16 oz. recycled plastic water bottles. Calculation based on grams per product (using 12.7 grams per 16.9 ounce “single serve” bottled water container) multiplied by projected shipment volumes/ 12.7 grams.

44 Pricing from HP.com, subject to change without notice. Retailers pricing may vary.

©Copyright 2021 HP Development Company, L.P. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. The only warranties for HP products and services are set forth in the express warranty statements accompanying such products and services. Nothing herein should be construed as constituting an additional warranty. HP shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9cba2350-7004-46b2-80ce-e7465514fe63

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/45436e8e-af1b-4052-b1c7-9e1505fe97b0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5efb16a7-39e9-4bd8-b441-03b7e392fd7f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cd9caff3-4dc4-4dd8-ac22-170c049a5822