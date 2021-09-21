Organic Chicken Company Farmer Focus Received Top Industry Awards for Sustainability Efforts and Product Innovation

HARRISONBURG, Va., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Farmer Focus , the only 100% organic and Humane CertifiedⓇ chicken company with a mission to promote and protect generational family farms, announced that it was the recipient of multiple industry awards honoring its company values and forward-thinking product development.



Farmer Focus received the Impact Award from Progressive Grocer in recognition of outstanding environmental, social and governance leadership. The award is bestowed upon companies whose efforts are improving lives, creating opportunities, and having a positive impact at the local and global levels. Farmer Focus won in the category of “Entrepreneurial Support and Free Enterprise Enablement” because of founding farmer and CEO Corwin Heatwole’s commitment through Farmer Focus to empower independent farmers. Farmer Focus’ business model eliminates tournament-style payment systems that are common in the poultry industry, ensuring farmers receive fair pay, thus securing the survival of family farming for generations to come.

“I’m a sixth-generation farmer who has been told repeatedly that farmers don’t start poultry companies,” said Corwin Heatwole, founding farmer and CEO of Farmer Focus. “Seeing the company recognized for an honor like Progressive Grocer’s Impact Award renews our passion to change farming for the better for independent growers. We currently work with over 70 farmers and have more than 100 on our waiting list. I can’t wait to have them all raising chickens with Farmer Focus.”

On the innovation side, Farmer Focus earned two NEXTY Awards for its new pre-seasoned organic chicken line. Farmer Focus Toasted Lager Organic and Free-Range Half Chicken won in the category of “Best New Meat, Dairy or Animal-Based Product” and Farmer Focus Rich Red Curry Organic and Free-Range Chicken Thighs won in the category of “Best New Organic Food.” NEXTY Awards are bestowed upon products that display outstanding innovation, inspiration and integrity.

"To say the NEXTY judges were impressed with the company's new line of delicious products and its mission to disrupt the conventional chicken farming model would be an understatement,” wrote New Hope Network’s Hannah Esper, in a recent feature of Farmer Focus.

New Hope Network has further honored Farmer Focus by inviting Heatwole as a keynote speaker at Natural Products Expo East. “ Keynote: The State of Natural and Organic ” can be attended virtually via live stream or in-person on September 23, 8:30-10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

“Restaurant closures during the pandemic led to many people making a sudden switch to cooking at home more frequently, quickly resulting in mealtime monotony,” said Mark Saylor, Senior Brand Manager for Farmer Focus. “Our new product line was crafted for health-minded shoppers and includes some adventurous and seasonal flavor profiles to help home cooks recreate exciting restaurant experiences.”

These awards are just the most recent indication of Farmer Focus’ success, which has been bolstered by its mission and fueled by consumers’ adoption of its branded products. Other noteworthy metrics include:

In 2021, the Farmer Focus farming family grew by 62%. The company currently works with over 70 family farms, with over 100 more on the waiting list.

Farmer Focus is the #1 fastest growing organic chicken brand in grocery stores over the latest 52 weeks as indicated by IRI Sales Data Period ending 9.5.21.

Farmer Focus is the #2 organic chicken brand in grocery stores over the latest 13 weeks as indicated by IRI Sales Data Period ending 9.5.21.

ABOUT FARMER FOCUS

Founded by sixth-generation chicken farmer Corwin Heatwole in 2014, Farmer Focus is the only 100% organic and Humane CertifiedⓇ chicken company with a mission to promote and protect generational family farms. By shifting farm-level decision-making and chicken ownership back to farmers and empowering them to farm the way they know is best, Farmer Focus significantly improves the financial viability of the farm and farmer profit. Available in 2500 stores throughout the East Coast and Midwest, including major retailers like Publix, Kroger, Harris Teeter, and more, Farmer Focus is committed to consistently producing exceedingly delicious, 100% organic and humanely raised chicken that is better for people, the planet, and animals.

